The South Warren softball team survived a scare, rallying past Barren County 4-3 in eight innings in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex.
Selynna Metcalfe’s RBI single capped a comeback for South Warren (34-2), which advanced to Sunday’s region semifinals.
“It feels great,” Metcalfe said. “I’m a senior. I know this could be it. I laid it all on the line. We had runners on base and I was thinking get a hit. Thankfully it got in the hole and scored that runner.”
South Warren beat Barren County 11-0 on May 12, but the Trojanettes were able to jump out to an early lead and keep the pressure on the Spartans throughout.
Katie Murphy started the game with a triple to spark a two-run rally that gave Barren County (22-10-1) a first-inning lead. South Warren got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Caroline Pitcock, but Barren County answered with an unearned run in the top of the fifth to make the score 3-1.
Layla Ogden’s two-out RBI single in the sixth inched South Warren a little closer.
One inning later, McLaine Hudson singled with one out and Metcalfe walked to set the stage for Elly Bennett’s game-tying RBI single. The Spartans had a chance to win it, loading the bases with one out, but Barren County was able to get out of it.
“At that point it was kind of like I felt a sigh of relief, ‘Like OK, here we go. We are going to give ourselves a chance,’ ” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “It was a bummer when you have bases loaded and you can’t score a run, but the advantage of being a home team is you get the last at-bat.”
After Barren County stranded two runners in the top of the seventh, the bottom of the order set the table for the Spartans. Avery Skaggs and Jenna Lindsey hit back-to-back singles with one out. After Hudson popped up, Metcalfe lined the game-winning hit up the middle to give the Spartans the walk-off win.
Hudson finished with three hits, while Skaggs, Pitcock and Katie Walker had two hits each.
“We had some great hits throughout the game,” Reynolds said. “The senior leadership and the seniors we have this year, they were bound and determined when we tied it up 3-3 that we were not going home unless we won the ballgame. I think they definitely showed great senior leadership this game.”
Metcalfe earned the win in relief, allowing one unearned run and three hits in five innings of work.
Cora Brogue led Barren County with two hits.
“It just comes down to making plays,” Barren County coach Daryl Murphy said. “The game is a game of inches. Tonight it came down to a couple of extra outs there in the last inning, but we had opportunities. It was a great game. South Warren is a great team. What we want is to have a chance in those situations. Tonight we had a chance to win the ballgame.”
South Warren advances to face Russellville at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
BCHS 200 010 00 -- 3 6 2
SWHS 001 001 11 -- 4 13 3
WP: Metcalfe LP: Broady.