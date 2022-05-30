The South Warren softball team adopted the mantra “Finish” all season long.
That word was on the back of the shirts for the coaching staff and fans had it on poster boards in the crowd during Monday’s Region 4 championship game against Greenwood at the WKU Softball Complex.
The mantra became reality, with South Warren outlasting Greenwood 8-5 in 10 innings to claim its first region title since 2017. After finishing runner-up in the last three region championship games, South Warren (36-2) rallied before finally taking control in extra innings to earn a trip to the state softball tournament.
“We work hard on mottos each year, trying to figure out what do we do -- where do we go,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “These girls fought. They competed. They stayed hungry the entire game and they were not going home runner-up in the region again. I think that speaks volumes for this team.”
Like its region tournament opener against Barren County, South Warren needed a late push to stay alive before winning in extra innings.
Greenwood (32-8) sent nine batters to the plate in the second, with a two-run double by Mallory Jones capping a four run rally that made the score 4-0.
For the first five innings it looked like that would be all the offense Greenwood pitcher Kayden Murray would need. Murray had a no-hitter through five, retiring 15 out of 17 batters heading into the sixth.
That’s when South Warren’s bats came alive.
Jenna Lindsey led off the inning with a single, the Spartans' first hit of the game, and McLaine Hudson reached on an infield single to put two runners on. Selynna Metcalfe was next, drilling a three run homer to left to cut the deficit to one.
“We had a meeting before that inning and we said this is it,” Metcalfe said. “I was up there just looking for a good pitch. It was elevated and luckily I hit it on the right spot.”
South Warren added one more run to tie it in the sixth, with Elly Bennett beating the tag at the plate on a fielder’s choice. South Warren had four hits and some timely bunts in the rally.
“Kayden pitched a great game,” Reynolds said. “She pitched her heart out. Kayden did a great job of keeping us in check and then finally we started tuning in and hitting her.”
It remained 4-4 until the eighth. Bennett was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning . After a strikeout, Katie Walker hit a long fly ball that was caught right at the fence in right field. Carrie Enlow followed with an RBI double that gave South Warren its first lead of the night.
Greenwood answered in the bottom of the inning. Callie Huff singled and advanced to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch. Lydia Kirby singled and moved to third on a sac bunt, putting the winning run at third with one out, but Courtney Norwood struck out the next two batters to send it to the ninth.
South Warren regained the lead in the 10th as Walker didn’t miss this time -- hitting an opposite field, two-run homer to left center to make the score 7-5.
“I was looking for a line drive,” Walker said. “When she threw me a strike I knew I was ready to unleash on it and I did.”
Avery Skaggs added an insurance run with an RBI single and Layla Ogden pitched a scoreless bottom of the 10th to secure the win.
“This feels great,” Metcalfe said. “We’ve had a great year. I’m just so proud of this team right now.”
Lindsey paced the offense with three hits, while Enlow and Hudson added two hits each.
Metcalfe started and threw 1⅔ innings, with Norwood allowing one run over 6⅓ innings and Ogden tossing two scoreless innings to earn the win.
“We went in tonight with the intent of using all three pitchers,” Reynolds said. “We kind of knew that from the beginning. We just didn’t know when and how it was going to happen. Obviously tonight it worked to our advantage.
“Greenwood is a great hitting team. We just knew that if we could keep them in check with their bats that hopefully we would end up on top.”
Huff and Savannah White finished with two hits each for the Lady Gators.
“We knew that South Warren wasn’t going to lay down,” Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. “I watched them the other night come back against Barren County. They are a very mature team. They have been in this situation before. They’ve been down in games this season and they always fight back. I knew what they were capable of and they did it. We knocked them down and they came back fighting. That’s just how it happened.
“... I told the girls to thank the five seniors for kind of putting Greenwood back on the map. We hadn’t been to the region since 2016. We stayed in top 10 in the state all year. We had some really good wins. This senior class demonstrated a lot of qualities that I hope some of these younger girls pick up on.”
Metcalfe was named the tournament MVP.
Hudson, Norwood, Enlow, Jones, Kirby and Murray were all named to the all-tournament team, joining South Warren’s Caroline Pitcock; Greenwood’s Lily Travis; Russellville’s A'miyah Collier, Reese Croslin and Addie Mosier; Allen County-Scottsville’s KJ Scott, Bailey Ausbrooks and Hadley Borders; Barren County’s Lillie Broady and Katie Murphy; Logan County’s Emerson McKinnis and Shelby Gettings; Clinton County’s Ella Marlow and Mackenzie Cope; and Russell County’s Emma Popplewell and Mady Hatchett.
South Warren advances to face the Region 9 winner in the opening round of the state tournament at 8 p.m. CDT on Saturday at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington. Highlands will face Dixie Heights in the Region 9 championship game on Tuesday.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Reynolds said. “We are ready. This is my first go at it as a head coach with these girls. They worked long and hard and I am very proud of them.”
SWHS 000 004 010 3 -- 8 12 3
GHS 400 000 010 0 -- 5 6 4
WP: Ogden LP: Murray.