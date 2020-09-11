The South Warren football team shook some first-quarter rust off before shaking free from Warren East with a 40-0 victory at Warren East on Friday.
After being held to seven points in the first quarter, South Warren (1-0) erupted for 27 points in the second quarter to take control and cruise from there.
“It was a slow start and I think that is how it is supposed to work,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “We are platooning. They are playing guys both ways. I think that is how the game should have gone, but it was sloppy. It was sloppy both ways -- kind of what I expected. I did like the way our guys made plays, but the execution overall is about what I expected.”
Warren East (0-1) was able to match South Warren for most of the first quarter, recovering a muffed punt and forcing South Warren to punt after five plays the first time the offense took the field.
But the Spartans got rolling from there, with big rushes from Kobe Martin during a 10-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a Martin 1-yard run with four seconds left in the first quarter.
It was the first of five straight drives that ended in a touchdown for the Spartans. Junior quarterback Caden Veltkamp threw four touchdowns to four different receivers -- Jason Putnam, Christian Conyers, Mason Willingham and Eldar Dervisevic -- on the next four drives to push the lead to 34-0 by halftime.
“I have the best receivers in the state, by far,” Veltkamp said. “We have so many guys that can go and start for us. We probably have eight guys and (senior Jantzen Dunn) didn’t even play today. That’s another guy we can throw to and we didn’t miss a beat.”
Veltkamp added one more touchdown in the third quarter, hitting Putnam down the seam for 40 yards to make the score 40-0 with 8:07 left in the quarter and start the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
Veltkamp finished 16-for-25 for 311 yards passing, while Martin ran for 68 yards on nine carries. The Spartans outgained the Raiders 428-55.
“We had a lot of experience coming back on the defensive line,” Smith said. “They had a lot of new guys. So that is the way it should have worked. There were some good things, some good moments, but again we missed a lot of tackles. That’s something I thought might happen. We weren’t very smart on third-and-long, which was a bad trend last year, so we have to brush that up too.”
Warren East senior quarterback Nolan Ford was held to 57 yards passing, with the Raiders rushing for -2 yards as a team.
“We played a lot of young players tonight,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “While the scoreboard certainly was an ugly sight, we grew a lot tonight against a very good football team. I hate that we had to open up with such a talented team like that, with the team that we have, but I was proud of the kids for the way they fought and continued to fight throughout the game.
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18. South Warren will host Central while Warren East opens district play at Russell County.
SWHS 7 27 6 0 - 40
WEHS 0 0 0 0 - 0
First quarter
SW - Kobe Martin 1 run (Eldar Dervisevic kick), 0:04
Second quarter
SW - Jason Putnam 9 pass from Caden Veltkamp (Luke Burton run), 8:10
SW - Christian Conyers 44 pass from Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 5:44
SW - Mason Willingham 19 pass from Veltkamp (kick failed), 3:07
SW - Dervisevic 26 pass from Veltkamp (kick failed), 1:07
Third quarter
SW - Putnam 40 pass from Veltkamp (conversion failed), 8:05
