Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 72 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA CLARK CRAWFORD DUBOIS FLOYD HARRISON JEFFERSON ORANGE PERRY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 37 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY ANDERSON BOYLE FRANKLIN MERCER WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT HARDIN HENRY JEFFERSON LARUE MEADE NELSON OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE WASHINGTON IN NORTHWEST KENTUCKY HANCOCK OHIO IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY CASEY GRAYSON GREEN HART LOGAN MARION TAYLOR IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY ADAIR ALLEN BARREN BUTLER CUMBERLAND EDMONSON METCALFE MONROE SIMPSON WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, BEDFORD, BOWLING GREEN, BRANDENBURG, BROWNSVILLE, BURKESVILLE, CAMPBELLSVILLE, COLUMBIA, CORYDON, DANVILLE, EDMONTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, ENGLISH, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW, GREENSBURG, HARDINSBURG, HARRODSBURG, HARTFORD, HAWESVILLE, HODGENVILLE, JASPER, JEFFERSONVILLE, LA GRANGE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEITCHFIELD, LEWISPORT, LIBERTY, LOUISVILLE, MADISON, MORGANTOWN, MUNFORDVILLE, NEW ALBANY, NEW CASTLE, PAOLI, PROVIDENCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SALEM, SCOTTSBURG, SCOTTSVILLE, SHELBYVILLE, SHEPHERDSVILLE, SPRINGFIELD, TAYLORSVILLE, TELL CITY, TOMPKINSVILLE, AND VERSAILLES.