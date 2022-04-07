The South Warren baseball team showed little signs of rust, opening play in the Warren County Invitational with a 10-2 win Thursday over Owen County at Greenwood High School.
Playing for the first time in nine days, South Warren (4-5) got solid work from its pitching staff and some timely hitting to earn the win.
“It was a nine-day layoff, so we were a little concerned about that,” South Warren coach Chris Gage said. “We wanted to get the bats going and get the feel back on the mound – work at a good pace and throw strikes. We did that for the most part. The pitchers did a good job. The hitters did a good job for being off for a while. I was happy to see that.”
South Warren scored three runs in the second inning – including a two-run double by Eli Capps – to get on the scoreboard. Ethan Reynolds added an opposite-field homer in the third to stretch the lead to 4-0.
Owen County (4-4) got its first run without a hit in the fifth. Lincoln Cobb walked, advanced two bases on a pair of balks and scored on a ground out.
The Spartans regained the momentum with a four-run fifth – including an RBI single from Capps. Capps hit ninth in the lineup and finished with two hits and three RBIs to pace the offense.
“I was seeing the ball today and I feel like we are solid 1-9,” Capps said. “If you see the ball and hit it, you will do fine.”
South Warren capped its scoring with two runs in the sixth. Owen County added a run in the seventh.
Five South Warren pitchers combined to limit Owen County to two hits. Riley Saxton led the way, throwing 3 2/3 hitless innings, striking out seven and walking two.
“Our guys did for the most part what we wanted to do – worked ahead, threw strikes, don’t give them free passes and work down (in the zone),” Gage said. “They were getting the ground balls we wanted them to get.”
While Gage was pleased with the pitching and the offense, the defense was a little shaky in the win with South Warren committing five errors.
“Our calling card is supposed to be defense,” Gage said. “You saw a couple of kids stay back on the ball and the ball got through them. We had another at-bat where you stay back and it causes the bad throw. Hitting is rhythm, but fielding is rhythm, too. We didn’t do that on a couple of plays.”
South Warren is scheduled to continue play in the Warren County Invitational on Friday, hosting Henderson County at 5 p.m.
OCHS 000 010 1 – 2 2 3
SWHS 031 042 X – 10 8 5
WP: Saxton LP: Bond.
