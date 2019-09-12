Six South Warren girls’ soccer players scored in a 10-0 victory over Christian County on Wednesday.
Sofia Hasani recorded three goals to lead the Spartans, Kailee Nobles had two goals and two assists and Itzel Rangal had two goals and one assist. Megan Martin, Adelina Bosnjakovic and Augustina Pinilla each added a goal. Pinilla also had two assists. Lilly Degenhart had two assists and Lorna Suchy had one.
Therese Bohnlein saved the only shot Christian County took in the combined shutout with Lydia Frank and Andrea Lenoir.
South Warren improves to 8-3 overall and is scheduled to host Greenwood on Tuesday.
Christian County falls to 3-5 and is scheduled to host Hopkinsville on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.