Six South Warren girls’ soccer players scored in a 10-0 victory over Christian County on Wednesday.

Sofia Hasani recorded three goals to lead the Spartans, Kailee Nobles had two goals and two assists and Itzel Rangal had two goals and one assist. Megan Martin, Adelina Bosnjakovic and Augustina Pinilla each added a goal. Pinilla also had two assists. Lilly Degenhart had two assists and Lorna Suchy had one.

Therese Bohnlein saved the only shot Christian County took in the combined shutout with Lydia Frank and Andrea Lenoir.

South Warren improves to 8-3 overall and is scheduled to host Greenwood on Tuesday.

Christian County falls to 3-5 and is scheduled to host Hopkinsville on Tuesday.

– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Covering prep sports and Western Kentucky University women's basketball for the Bowling Green Daily News.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.