The South Warren softball team’s assault on opposing pitching in the postseason continued with an 11-0, six-inning win over Logan County in the Region 4 semifinals on Monday at the WKU Softball Complex.
The No. 1-ranked team in the state pounded out 15 hits to roll past the Lady Cougars and earn a sixth straight trip to the region title game.
South Warren (35-1) has outscored its opponents 26-0 in the region tournament and 43-2 in five postseason games.
“It feels great,” South Warren junior outfielder Elly Bennett said. “We have been talking about it all season. ‘Let’s get there. Let’s be that championship team' and we are playing for it tomorrow night.”
Like Saturday’s 15-0 win over Clinton County, the Spartans' offense took a bit to get going before steamrolling through four Logan County pitchers.
South Warren broke through for three runs in the second -- highlighted by a two-run single from Emily Reynolds. Selynna Metcalfe’s RBI single in the fourth made the score 4-0 and chased Logan County starter Shelby Gettings.
“We hadn’t seen Shelby yet and she is a great pitcher,” Metcalfe said. “It took us a little bit, but once we got our eye on the ball after our first couple of at-bats we were ready to go and our hits kept building off each other.”
Bennett had an RBI triple in a two-run fifth to push the advantage to 6-0. The Spartans exploded for five in the sixth -- a rally that featured RBI singles from Caroline Pitcock and Carrie Enlow and a two-run triple from Bennett.
“To have 15 hits against Logan County and go through four of their pitchers is huge,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “That speaks volumes for their bats.
“We’ve said all year long that if we can have good quality at-bats and generate stuff, we can (have success).”
Metcalfe finished with three hits, while Reynolds, Pitcock, Enlow, Bennett and McLaine Hudson had two hits each.
Reynolds tossed five shutout innings to earn the win, with Layla Ogden pitching a scoreless sixth.
Gettings had three hits for Logan County (19-16).
South Warren will face Warren East for the Region 4 title at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the WKU Softball Complex. It will be the fourth straight season the two teams have met for the region title, with Warren East winning the last two.
South Warren is 3-0 against the Lady Raiders this season.
“Tomorrow night is big,” Reynolds said. “We’ve talked all year about being a good team, being a great team and being a championship team. Tomorrow night they have to finish phase two and be a championship team.”
SWHS 030 125 -- 11 15 0
LCHS 000 000 -- 0 3 6
WP: Reynolds LP: Gettings