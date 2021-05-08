The South Warren softball team earned a pair of wins Friday, beating Webster County 15-0 in four innings and Pulaski County 7-1.
Emily Reynolds homered and drove in six in the Webster County win.
Kendall Willingham allowed two hits over four innings to earn the win, while Selynna Metcalfe, Elly Bennett and Caroline Pitcock all added two RBIs each against Webster County.
Pitcock homered and drove in two in thePulaski County victory. Reynolds worked four innings to earn the win and added three hits and an RBI.