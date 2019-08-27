Despite being down one of its most experienced players, the South Warren volleyball team didn’t miss a beat in sweeping Warren East 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-13) on Tuesday at Warren East High School.
Playing without senior hitter Erin Nerland, South Warren (3-0 overall, 2-0 District 14) used a balanced attack at the net to hold off the Lady Raiders and remain perfect this year.
“It’s still early in the season and we are still trying to find the right pieces,” South Warren coach Justin Griffin said. “I’m really pleased with everybody that was in there. They did a really good job tonight against a really good Warren East team. They have some athletic players, but I feel like we were in the right spots for a lot of the match and just made the plays when we had them there.”
South Warren scored the first five points in the opening set and pushed the lead to 11-3 after an ace from Sophie Pemberton before Warren East (4-4, 1-1) tried to rally.
The Lady Raiders pulled within 17-15, but South Warren answered with eight straight points – including four kills from Pemberton – to take the first set.
“I liked how we got off to that good start,” Griffin said. “Credit Warren East, they keep battling and got it within a point or two there. I really like how we finished out that set. We took care of the plays when we had them on our side.”
The second set was back and forth until South Warren got two aces from Sydney Clayton during a 4-0 mini-run that allowed the Spartans to open a 20-13 advantage. East was unable to get closer than six the rest of the way.
South Warren never trailed in the final set, scoring the first three points and leading by as much as 13 points.
“East is always a very strong and athletic team, so we knew we had to come and be ready to win,” Pemberton said. “Their blocks are always good, so I thought our hitters did a good job of hitting around them and hitting through them.”
Pemberton led the way for the Spartans with 10 kills and three aces. Maddie Rockrohr had seven kills, while Lexi Button finished with five kills.
Morgan Krisher and Olivia Price had five kills each for Warren East.
“I’ve still got a big group of juniors,” Warren East coach Gary Bloyd said. “They are still learning. They are still growing. They are still working hard, trying to get better at the little things. They broke down too many times and are still letting it get in their head. They will be all right. They’ve seen what they have to do. Now they can go back to work.”
South Warren will play in the Bluegrass Invitational Tournament at Lafayette High School in Lexington on Friday, opening against Corbin at 6 p.m. CDT. Warren East will host Allen County-Scottsville at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.