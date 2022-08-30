South Warren’s Itzel Rangel (7) gets high-fives from her teammates after scoring a point in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Deca Burr (5) and South Warren’s Sierra Metcalfe (24) battle for possession of the ball in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Itzel Rangel (7) tries to keep the ball away from Warren East’s Cheyenne Stark (22) in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Lauren Shehan (17) attempts to move the ball past South Warren’s Riley Moore (16) in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Lauren Shehan (17) kicks the ball away from South Warren’s Riley Moore (16) in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Loti Gishe (10) and Addison Boor (19) attempt to block a kick by Warren East’s Deca Burr (5) in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Itzel Rangel (7) looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Deca Burr (5) looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Itzel Rangel (7) gets high-fives from her teammates after scoring a point in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Deca Burr (5) and South Warren’s Sierra Metcalfe (24) battle for possession of the ball in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Itzel Rangel (7) tries to keep the ball away from Warren East’s Cheyenne Stark (22) in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Lauren Shehan (17) attempts to move the ball past South Warren’s Riley Moore (16) in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Lauren Shehan (17) kicks the ball away from South Warren’s Riley Moore (16) in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Loti Gishe (10) and Addison Boor (19) attempt to block a kick by Warren East’s Deca Burr (5) in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Itzel Rangel (7) looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Deca Burr (5) looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the Lady Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The South Warren girls’ soccer team used a strong start to get a 4-0 win over former district rival Warren East on Tuesday at Warren East High School.
South Warren scored two early goals to take control and kept the pressure on from there to improve to 4-3 on the season.
“With East having the season they are, a much-improved squad who was playing really great soccer, I’m really proud of our effort,” South Warren coach Andrew Hutto said. “I’m really proud to come out with a win against a really good squad.”
Warren East (6-2) was looking for its first win ever against the Spartans, but was shut out for the 10th time in 11 meetings.
South Warren got all the offense it would need in the first 12 minutes -- with a pair of goals from Itzel Rangel. The first goal came from about 35 yards out nine minutes in, with the second goal in the box about three minutes later.
“I think the first 10 to 18 minutes we were really on our heels,” Warren East coach William Eller said. “Their movement off the ball was really good and we had kids that were chasing more. An early goal down, I think it helped us stabilize a bit and get a little calmer, but then you are chasing a good team and you have to decide whether you want to chase chances or hold on.”
South Warren added to its lead early in the second half with a goal from Emerysn Cox in the 47th minute. Loti Goshi added a goal six minutes later, advancing down the left side and slipping a shot past a diving Lady Raiders goalkeeper Abbey Minor.
“We’re really focusing on trying to play our style and possess and play with intensity,” Hutto said. “In the first half I thought we came out fast and were able to do that and put them back a little bit and play defensive the rest of the game.”
South Warren finished with 16 shots, 12 on goal.
Rangel said Tuesday’s win was nice momentum heading into a District 14 matchup with Greenwood.
“It was really good,” Rangel said. “It will help us going into our district game against Greenwood with our intensity level and just playing as a team.”
Warren East finished with three shots, one on goal, however Eller said his team had chances but was unable to get off more shots.
“Our final ball tonight was lacking,” Eller said. “I think honestly there were a couple of moments where we created the space to shoot and we wanted one extra touch to try to make it perfect. In a game against a good District 14 team, we are not going to get that extra touch tonight.”
Minor had eight saves, while Lily Fanning recorded her first shutout of the season for South Warren.
The Spartans will play at Greenwood at 7 p.m. on Thursday, while Warren East hosts Monroe County at 6 p.m. on Thursday.