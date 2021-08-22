The South Warren football team enjoys playing at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
On Saturday, the Spartans added another win on Western Kentucky University's campus.
South Warren used an all-around effort to knock off North Hardin 30-7 in the Rafferty's Bowl to continue its success at The Houch under head coach Brandon Smith.
"I love (playing at Houchens-Smith Stadium)," said South Warren senior running back Kobe Martin, who led the Spartans' rushing attack with 78 yards on 20 carries after rushing for 179 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts in a 2019 victory over Butler the last time the Rafferty's Bowl was played. "With all of our fans here, it just gives us energy and we love it."
The Spartans (1-0) are now 8-0 all-time at WKU under Smith -- a quarterback for the Hilltoppers from 2005-09 -- as head coach, according to records on the KHSAA website. South Warren lost its first two games at Houchens-Smith Stadium in 2011 and 2012 during its first two varsity seasons under Mark Nelson.
"I guess karma -- I got so many losses as a player, I guess the football gods are giving me a few back on this field," Smith joked. WKU went 21-37 from 2005-09, including a 2-22 record in 2008-09 while it was transitioning to the FBS level.
While it was a former Hilltopper quarterback coaching the victorious team, it was a future one coming away with Offensive Player of the Game honors.
WKU commit Caden Veltkamp threw for 121 yards on 12 of 20 passing with two touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown of 11 yards.
It was part of a balanced South Warren attack that saw multiple weapons make plays at various times -- four different Spartans found the end zone in the win against a North Hardin (0-1) team coming off a 9-1 season in which it claimed the Class 6A, District 2 title.
The Spartans got on the board first with a 37-yard field goal from Eldar Dervisevic on the game's opening possession, and added to their lead with Veltkamp's keeper in their second series.
While Martin carried the bulk of the load, it was senior Evan Lee providing a spark on the Spartans' third scoring drive. He had runs of 10, 10 and 7 yards midway through the 47-yard drive, before finishing it off with a 7-yard touchdown run to make it 16-0 with 5:54 to play in the first half.
South Warren added a touchdown with just over a minute to play when Veltkamp found Christian Conyer to his right, and Conyer did the rest, weaving his way through defenders for a 36-yard score for a 23-0 lead by the break.
"I thought we came out of the gates pretty strong and I thought we made the game physical, which is something we've really been trying to focus on," Smith said. "My critique is that I thought we had multiple opportunities to finish the game and we didn't, and you'd think an experienced team would do that, but we didn't."
The single-play drive was set up by a big defensive play -- a third-down sack by senior linebacker Luke Burton that pushed quarterback Manie Wimberly and the Trojans back another 14 yards.
It was just one of several big plays from the stingy Spartans defense -- Avrin Bell, another WKU commit, came up with an interception before the half, for example -- which allowed just 50 yards on 9 of 19 passing and minus 15 yards rushing before North Hardin's final drive, where came away with its only points on a 26-yard pass from Wimberly to Shaun Rose.
"Biggest key was trying to stop the pass game," Burton said. "We knew they liked to run a bunch of screens and passes, so we knew we'd have to be big on that."
South Warren had a commanding 30-0 lead by the time the Trojans scored, after it added a touchdown in the third quarter with an 11-yard scoring reception by Dervisevic.
The Spartans are scheduled to head to Hendersonville (Tenn.) next week for a 7 p.m. game, while the Trojans will host DeSales in a 7:30 p.m. ET contest.
NHHS 0 0 0 7 – 7
SWHS 9 14 7 0 – 30
First quarter
SW -- Eldar Dervisevic 37 field goal, 7:47
SW -- Caden Veltkamp 11 run (Kick missed), 3:45
Second quarter
SW -- Evan Lee 7 run (Dervisevic kick), 5:54
SW -- Christian Conyer 36 pass from Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 1:07
Third quarter
SW -- Dervisevic 11 pass from Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 2:58
Fourth quarter
NH -- Shaun Rose 26 pass from Manie Wimberly (Jujuan Williams kick), 1:28