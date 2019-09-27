GLASGOW – The streak stands.
Barely.
Down 20-14 at Hank Royse Stadium on Friday, South Warren forced Glasgow to turn the ball over on downs to get a final chance with 46 seconds remaining and the ball at its own 46-yard line.
Backup quarterback Mason Willingham, starting in place of injured Caden Veltkamp, threw to Jason Putman. Putman pitched it to Tomi Mustapha, who ran down the sideline to the Glasgow 13-yard line to put the Spartans in scoring position.
After an incomplete pass on first down, Willingham lobbed a pass to Mustapha in the corner of the end zone to tie the game. Eldar Dervisevic made the extra point to put South Warren ahead with 14.2 seconds left before the Spartans closed out the 21-20 victory to improve the program’s winning streak to a state-best 21 games.
“We knew they were going to come out here and compete and we knew it was going to be a tough game, so we just put it all out there," Mustapha said. "We had to be playmakers when we had to be and we just executed and did what we had to do.”
South Warren, the fourth-ranked team in Class 5A, trailed 14-0 heading into halftime and was struggling to find momentum offensively, collecting just 46 yards of offense through the first two quarters. Veltkamp was injured in last week’s 22-8 win at Central and Willingham had just 19 yards on 3-of-7 passing. He was also picked off in the end zone by Carter McKeever on his team’s best opportunity of the half.
“The first half there I thought our entire team was disinterested. I’m really disappointed in kind of the way we came out and the way we were playing, and the second half I challenged them a little bit,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “Mason came out and started throwing it around and it’s not like he can’t throw the ball. I think everybody was just kind of nervous at first and then he did a nice job putting the quick game, some of that stuff, where it needed to be.”
Willingham finished with 185 yards on 18-of-30 passing with completions to seven different receivers. Kobe Martin had 80 yards on 20 carries to lead the rushing attack.
“Everybody was crying on the sideline and I was like ‘Man, y’all keep your head up,’ ” Willingham said about the final drive. “We just stepped back, threw it (in the) corner of the end zone and it was all drew up just as planned and they executed perfectly fine.”
The Spartans got the ball to start the third quarter and moved down the field with a 15-play, 88-yard drive that spanned nearly seven minutes. Jantzen Dunn ended the drive by coming up with a 23-yard touchdown catch over a defender on fourth-and 14 to get South Warren on the board.
South Warren used a five-minute drive to start the fourth quarter to get to the Glasgow 10-yard line, but that’s where the Scotties stopped them. The Spartans then forced the Scotties to punt from their own 19, but the snap sailed long and was recovered a yard from the end zone, resulting in a touchdown run from Luke Burton to even the score 14-all with 4:32 to play
On Glasgow’s next play, Tanner Abernathy hit Hunter Scott for a 49-yard touchdown pass, but the extra-point attempt from Alex Elizalde was blocked.
“I thought we got tired in the second half. We had some breakdowns in our kicking game and we had a blocked punt, we had a muffed punt down here, but that’s part of the game. You’ve got to play well in all three phases,” Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said. “We haven’t had mistakes like that so far, so it was just tough breaks at bad times and you just live with it and learn from it and you move on."
Willingham was picked off by John Myers on South Warren’s ensuing drive, giving the Scotties the ball back with a six-point lead and 2:08 remaining, but they couldn’t hang on. The Spartans forced Glasgow to turn the ball over on downs and, after the go-ahead drive, Jake Jackson came up with a sack to end the game.
Glasgow, who entered as the second-ranked team in Class 3A, opened the game with a five-play, 85-yard drive capped off by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Abernathy to Hunter Scott to take a 7-0 lead. The play was set up by a 70-yard pass to Scott on the second play. The Scotties added to the lead with 6:07 to play in the second quarter with a 2-yard run from Abernathy to make it 14-0.
Abernathy finished the half with 173 yards passing and the game with 248 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-26 passing, in addition to his rushing touchdown.
South Warren improves to 6-0 and will begin district play next week at home against Bowling Green. Glasgow falls to 5-1 and will play its second Class 3A, District 2 game next week at Adair County.
SWHS 0 0 7 14 – 21
GHS 7 7 0 6 – 20
First quarter
GHS – Hunter Scott 7 pass from Tanner Abernathy (Alex Elizalde kick), 9:27
Second quarter
GHS – Abernathy 2 run (Elizalde kick), 6:07
Third quarter
SWHS – Jantzen Dunn 23 pass from Mason Willingham (Eldar Dervisevic kick), 5:03
Fourth quarter
SWHS – Luke Burton 1 run (Dervisevic kick), 4:32
GHS – Scott 49 pass from Abernathy (Kick blocked), 4:09
SWHS – Tomi Mustapha 13 pass from Willingham (Dervisevic kick), 0:14
