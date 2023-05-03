Jacob Lobb had two hits and four RBIs as South Warren wrapped up the top seed in the District 14 tournament with a 15-0, four-inning win over Warren Central on Tuesday.
Jacob Lobb had two hits and four RBIs as South Warren wrapped up the top seed in the District 14 tournament with a 15-0, four-inning win over Warren Central on Tuesday.
Dylan Bush and Brady Patterson finished with two hits, three runs scored and an RBI for South Warren (17-7 overall, 5-1 District 14). Austin Allen added two RBIs.
James Graham tossed a one-hitter, striking out eight Dragons.
Warren East 8, ACS 0
Brendan Bratcher tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out eight, as the Raiders clinched the top seed in the District 15 tournament.
Ayden Barrick had two hits and four RBIs for Warren East (21-6 overall, 5-1 District 15). Micah Ford added two hits and Chase Carver homered and drove in two.
Franklin-Simpson 11, Russellville 0, five innings
Hayden Satterly had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three to lead the Wildcats to the win and clinch the top seed in District 13.
Brady Delk added three hits and three runs scored for Franklin-Simpson (10-17 overall, 5-1 District 13). Griff Banton and Brevin Scott had a hit and an RBI each.
Gavin Link earned the win, allowing two hits with 10 strikeouts.
Todd County Central 3, Logan County 2
Two unearned runs were the difference as Todd County slipped past Logan County and denied the Cougars a share of the top spot in District 13.
Montgomery Milam finished with two hits and an RBI for Logan County (13-13 overall, 4-2 District 13). Davin Yates, Kade Wall and Brady Hinton added two hits each.
Edmonson County 16, Caverna 1
Alex Elkins had a double and three RBIs as Edmonson County cruised to the win.
Hunter Wilson finished with two hits and two RBIs for Edmonson County (11-11). Ian White added two hits.
White tossed four scoreless innings with Ty Brantley earning the win, allowing one unearned run in three innings of work.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.