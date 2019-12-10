After good starts for both programs, the South Warren boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both move up in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 polls.
The South Warren boys’ team – fresh off a 3-0 start – jump up to fourth, while the girls’ team – 2-1 after a win over Glasgow on Saturday – moves up to third.
Warren Central remains No. 1 in the boys’ poll, receiving 10 out of 11 first-place votes. Bowling Green, which received one first-place vote, holds at second with Greenwood third and the Spartans fourth. Barren County holds at fifth with Glasgow slipping three spots to sixth.
Metcalfe County, Logan County, Franklin-Simpson and Russellville round out the boys’ poll.
In the girls’ poll, Bowling Green is a unanimous No. 1 with Barren County second and the Spartans third.
Glasgow drops two spots to fifth, while Warren East jumps from 10th to fifth.
Logan County, Edmonson County, Greenwood, Franklin-Simpson and Russell County round out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Elliott Pratt; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Mansfield of SouthernKyPreps.com; and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s game.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (10) 1-0 109 1
2. Bowling Green (1) 1-1 98 2
3. Greenwood 1-1 88 4
4. South Warren 2-0 78 9
5. Barren County 1-1 53 5
6. Glasgow 1-2 51 3
7. Metcalfe County 2-0 29 -
8. Logan County 0-2 24 6
9. Franklin-Simpson 1-1 18 8
10. Russellville 2-0 15 -
Others receiving votes: Butler County 14, Allen County-Scottsville 12, Monroe County 8, Clinton County 7, Todd County Central 5, Warren East 3, Edmonson County 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (11) 3-0 110 1
2. Barren County 2-1 94 3
3. South Warren 2-1 90 5
4. Glasgow 2-1 79 2
5. Warren East 3-0 52 10
6. Logan County 1-1 51 4
7. Edmonson County 2-1 40 8
8. Greenwood 1-1 39 6
9. Franklin-Simpson 2-0 24 -
10. Russell County 3-0 14 -
Others receiving votes: Allen County-Scottsville 8, Monroe County 2, Butler County 1, Russellville 1.
