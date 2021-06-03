South Warren has made it back-to-back District 14 softball titles.
The Spartans started fast and beat Warren East 11-1 in five innings Thursday in the championship game at Bowling Green High School.
"It was huge (to start fast)," South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. "We worked a lot yesterday on hitting. We didn't know which pitcher we would face, and we were like, 'Really, it doesn't matter as long as we're hitting the ball.' I think tonight the girls stayed on it."
South Warren (33-1) jumped on teams early in a competitive District 14 throughout the tournament, and Thursday's championship game was no different. After Emily Reynolds used a 10-pitch at-bat to kickstart a five-run first inning in a semifinal victory over Bowling Green on Tuesday, she only needed to see one pitch to start another five-run first for the Spartans.
Reynolds led off the bottom of the inning with a single and the next two pitches hit South Warren's Selynna Metcalfe and Caroline Pitcock to load the bases. After a popup retired the first batter, McLaine Hudson singled home the first run. South Warren added another on a wild pitch, before a single from Katie Walker made it 3-0. Avery Skaggs added a two-run single to make it a 5-0 game at the end of the first.
The last time South Warren claimed a district title -- there was no tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- it beat Warren East 12-2 in six innings, but the Lady Raiders came back to claim the Region 4 crown.
Emma Markham didn't draw the start in the circle Thursday, after posting a 1.30 ERA in 171.2 innings leading into the championship. Sarah Epley got the start, going a third of an inning before being replaced by Maude Forrester, who pitched the remainder of the game.
"In any sport in the 14th District -- I don't care if it's basketball, soccer, volleyball -- if you can get out of this district, you've got a good chance to get to the regional final," Warren East coach Phillip McKinney said. "Yes, you want to win tonight, but just two nights ago we just played a team that's in the top 15 or 16 just to keep our season alive the first game of district. How many teams across the state had to play a top-25 team in the first round of elimination games in district? It is what it is. We're excited about the draw tomorrow morning and getting to play back at Western on Saturday."
Warren East (23-13) scored its only run in the top of the second, when Harley Stringfield drove Addison Lee home with a double.
Emily Reynolds shut down the Lady Raiders for the next two innings. She allowed three hits and three walks while striking out six in four innings, and was named tournament MVP.
"Definitely (the key was) just keeping my confidence up," Emily Reynolds said. "They have great hitters on their team, they have people that can work their way around the bases, so if I can just keep it out of their zone and just throw my hardest that I can, it'll be effective."
South Warren added two runs in the second on an RBI triple from Pitcock and a groundout from Carrie Enlow.
After being shut out in the third, the Spartan bats came back to life in the fourth for a four-run frame. Metcalfe led off the inning with a single and Pitcock put two in scoring position with a double. Enlow posted another RBI groundout, and Hudson followed with a single to make it 9-0. Hudson eventually scored on a wild pitch, and the 11th run came home before Hope White was tagged out between second and third on a ground ball to end the inning.
From there, seventh-grader Layla Ogden came in to pitch the fifth and retired the Lady Raiders in order to close out the 11-1 victory.
Both teams advanced to the Region 4 Tournament with semifinal wins Tuesday. The draw for the tournament is scheduled to take place Friday at 7:30 a.m. at Greenwood High School.
"We have told our girls all season long, 'We're Spartans for a reason. Spartans fight until the end, and that's what we've got to do,' " Kelly Reynolds said. "I told them right after they said, 'Ballgame,' here, I said, 'OK, we've got the first phase done. Now let's move to the second phase and let's concentrate there and let's keep going.'
"We're not ready to stop. We're ready for our season to keep going and going."