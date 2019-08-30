South Warren cleaned things up, then cleaned house, rolling past Warren East 50-6 in the German American Bank Bowl on Friday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
South Warren (2-0) trailed after a penalty-riddled first quarter before exploding for 41 second-quarter points to pull away and extend its winning streak to 17 straight games.
“I thought we looked younger and more immature as a team this week than we did last week, which is disappointing,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “We made a lot of silly mistakes and honestly they made some mistakes that helped us out. It was really, really ugly but in that second quarter some guys stepped up and made some plays.”
South Warren got off to a slow start with penalties and a fumble giving Warren East (1-1) some momentum.
The Raiders muffed a punt inside the 20-yard line early in the first quarter, but a pair of penalties stalled the drive and South Warren had to settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
Warren East came back with a touchdown aided by a pair of encroachment penalties against the South Warren defense that extended the drive and set the stage for the big play – with Raiders quarterback Nolan Ford rolling out to his left and finding a wide-open Desean Gilbert for a 55-yard score and a 6-3 advantage.
A South Warren fumble on its next possession gave the Raiders the ball in Spartans territory, but a fumble stalled the drive and gave the Spartans possession – and the momentum – back.
The Spartans took the lead for good early in the second quarter on a Caden Veltkamp touchdown pass to Chidi Afam.
The floodgates came wide open the final 5:47 of the first half, with South Warren scoring 35 points.
Kobe Martin’s touchdown run began the explosive finish to the half. South Warren forced two turnovers in the last five minutes – including a 36-yard pick six by Jay Whalen – and three more touchdown passes by Veltkamp to take a commanding 44-6 lead into halftime.
“We just had to eliminate the penalties, really,” Veltkamp said. “It wasn’t anyone in particular, it was our offensive group as a whole.
“Our defense played amazing. You can’t say much more than that.”
The entire second half was played with a KHSAA-mandated running clock, with Weonard Hopkins' touchdown run early in the fourth quarter the only score in the final two periods.
“I was happy with how we played the first quarter, quarter and a half,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “The last eight minutes of the second quarter we had turnovers, we had dropped balls, we had tipped balls and we said coming into the game that was what you can’t do against a really good team. We just completely fell apart in all phases the last eight minutes of the second quarter.”
South Warren outgained the Raiders 390-195, holding Warren East to 95 yards after the first quarter.
“We just adjusted,” Whalen said. “Came back over here on the sideline, watched it on film and do what we had to do.”
Veltkamp threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns – all in the first half.
“He didn’t look like a sophomore tonight,” Smith said. “This team we thought we were going to have a little more success throwing the ball and so for him to be able to come out and make those plays when we needed to – that’s nice to know we’ve got that in our back pocket when we need.”
Ford threw for 98 yards and ran for 40 yards, while KJ Alexander ran for 44 yards for the Raiders.
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Sept. 6. Warren East will host Logan County, while South Warren hosts Franklin-Simpson.
SWHS 3 41 0 6 - 50
WEHS 6 0 0 0 - 6
First Quarter
SW – Eldar Dervisevic 32 field goal, 7:27
WE – Desean Gilbert 55 pass from Nolan Ford (kick blocked), 3:32
Second Quarter
SW – Chidi Afam 8 pass from Caden Veltkamp (run failed), 11:01
SW – Kobe Martin 4 run (Dervisevic kick), 5:47
SW – Avrin Bell 29 pass from Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 4:22
SW – Jay Whalen 36 interception return (Dervisevic kick), 3:36
SW –Afram 17 pass from Valtkamp (Dervisevic kick), 3:19
SW – Tomi Mustapha 7 pass from Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 0:36
Fourth Quarter
SW – Weonard Hopkins 9 run (pass failed), 10:10
