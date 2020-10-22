After getting stunned in the opening minute of the District 14 Tournament against Warren Central last week, the South Warren boys’ soccer team turned the tables on the Dragons – using a quick start in a 4-1 win in the Region 4 championship on Thursday at Greenwood High School.
South Warren (13-1-1) scored three minutes in to take control, earning its third region title in the last five years.
“We wanted to make sure that we set the tempo of the game and that we were going to attack and go forward as much as we possibly could,” South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. “We made some adjustments after the last game we played against them. I am so proud of our boys and their maturity level. After the district loss, in years past we would have let that affect us emotionally. This year as soon as we lost, they were all focused immediately.”
The Spartans set the tone on the opening kick, taking a shot eight seconds into the match.
South Warren nearly scored in the second minute, but finally broke through one minute later on a goal by Eldin Velic.
The senior struck again in the 13th minute to extend the lead to 2-0.
“It was really important,” Velic said. “We knew Central was a good team and we had to set the tone early.”
Warren Central (9-4-1) broke through with a goal by Ahmed Delic in the 26th minute, but South Warren answered four minutes later when Jaxon Hope scored off a corner kick to make the score 3-1.
“I think they were just hungry,” Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said. “I wouldn’t say they were hungrier than us, but they came out hungry from the get-go. We are a relaxed team. We are a complacent team. We like to play calm, cool and collected and we weren’t able to deal with it right away.”
The Dragons were unable to rally in the second half, with Velic scoring the only goal of the second half in the 58th minute to complete the hat trick for the Spartans.
Both teams finished with 14 shots. South Warren had nine shots on goal, while Warren Central had eight shots on goal.
Warren Central’s loss ended a four-year run for the senior class that included three region championship appearances, two region titles, one Elite Eight finish and one Final Four finish.
“I talked to the seniors about what they have done here at Warren Central,” Ray said. “This might have been one of the most dominant senior groups to come through Warren Central. They have done a lot for the program. They have made me look good for sure. I’m proud of them.”
South Warren will now advance to host Henderson County in the sub-sectional on Saturday.
“The first two times we won the region tournament we had to travel for the next ones,” Alexander said. “We are excited that we get to host at least one. We are going to make the most of this opportunity.”
