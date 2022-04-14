The youth led the way for the South Warren softball team in a 4-3 win over Warren East on Thursday at South Warren High Schools.
Two days after losing its District 14 opener against Greenwood, South Warren (9-2 overall, 1-1 District 14) got a strong start from eighth-grader Layla Ogden and four runs scored from eighth-grader and leadoff hitter McLaine Hudson -- the final run coming in walk-off fashion.
“Our younger group is strong,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “They are a talented group. They are very mature ballplayers and it definitely showed tonight. I thought overall our offense was a little better than the other night, but we are still leaving a lot of runners stranded. I feel like we had better at-bats tonight and that was maybe the difference.”
Hudson got it going in the first inning, reaching on an error and scoring on an RBI single by Elly Bennett. The pair cashed in another run in the third, with Hudson doubling and scoring on a bunt single by Bennett to make the score 2-0.
Ogden retired the first 12 batters she faced, not allowing a ball out of the infield until Rileigh Jones broke up the perfect game with a homer to dead center to lead off the fifth for Warren East.
The Spartans answered in the bottom of the fifth when Hudson connected for a solo homer to center to make the score 3-1.
It remained 3-1 until the seventh when Haylie Brasel reached on a bunt single and Jones followed with her second homer of the night to tie the game and chase starter Ogden. The right-hander got a no-decision, finishing the night allowing three hits and striking out two in 6⅓ innings.
Courtney Norwood relieved and struck out the next two batters to keep it tied.
“You could tell on her face (Ogden) was kind of going, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and I told her it was one pitch,” Reynolds said. “You might have missed a little bit, but shake it off.
“... One thing we do have this year is a deeper pitching staff. That so far has worked to our advantage. Courtney came in and -- even under pressure -- came in and did her job as a seventh-grader. It just speaks volumes for our younger group.”
South Warren would secure the win in the bottom of the seventh, with Hudson and Bennett coming up big. Hudson opened the inning with a bunt single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Bennett went the opposite way down the left-field line with a ball that landed just fair for the game-winning RBI double.
“Elly hung in there,” Reynolds said. “If we had chalk in the outfield you probably would have seen the chalk fly because it was right on the line. It was great for us to keep fighting and finish it.”
Bennett and Hudson had three hits each, accounting for six of the Spartans' eight hits.
“It was very important (to get the win) because we did not have a good game (against Greenwood),” Hudson said. “We just worked hard in practice yesterday and came out really strong today.”
Norwood earned the win in relief to improve to 5-1, while Emma Marcum took the loss to drop to 9-3.
Marcum allowed three earned runs and struck out three in a complete-game effort. With the loss Warren East drops to 9-3, 1-2 in district play.
“We were battling at the plate, but they’ve got two young -- two middle school pitchers -- who can flat throw it,” Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. “I hate to say those little girls did a good job because they are not little. They are big, strong, stud athletes. They both threw the ball well.
“We battled at the plate. We had some things defensively not go our way. When you play teams in the top 10 and top 15 you have to make those plays -- whether they are routine or special plays.”
WEHS 000 010 2 -- 3 3 3
SWHS 101 010 1 -- 4 8 0
WP: Norwood LP: Marcum.