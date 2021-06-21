The South Warren and Warren East softball teams each had a pair of players named first team all-state, voted on by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.
South Warren's Emily Reynolds and Caroline Pitcock were named the Class 3A first team, with Warren East's Emma Markham and Lucy Patterson earning first-team honors in Class 2A.
Warren East's Emma Young was a Class 2A honorable mention, while Greenwood's Allison Bush was a second team all-state honoree in Class 3A.
The South Warren coaching staff was named the Class 3A coaching staff of the year.