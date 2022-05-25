The South Warren softball team completed the gauntlet Wednesday, outlasting Greenwood 3-2 in the District 14 Tournament championship game.
Shortly after completing a 2-0 win over Warren East in the semifinals, South Warren (33-2) got outstanding work from eighth-grade pitcher Layla Ogden and just enough offense to earn its third straight tournament title.
“For our seniors, this is the last time to be out here on our field,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “Our four seniors have worked hard throughout the years. It’s great to get a win there. It probably wasn’t our prettiest win. I think our offense just wasn’t there today, but two things that were there was our pitching and our defense. I think that is what contributed to our wins today.”
Greenwood outhit South Warren 9-4, but the Spartans were able to string together two hits, a walk and a fielder’s choice on a sac bunt in a four-batter stretch in the third to score all the runs they would need.
Elly Bennett had an infield single that knocked in a run, with Selynna Metcalfe’s bunt leading to a fielder’s choice that allowed another run to score and Metcalfe scoring from third on a groundout to make the score 3-0.
“That was big,” Reynolds said. “It was big to lay down the bunt and generate some things and make things happen.”
Ogden took it from there.
The right-hander allowed an RBI single to Josi Morrison in the bottom of the third to make the score 3-1, but continued to limit the damage. Greenwood stranded two runners in the fifth and loaded the bases in the sixth. Caydence Wolfe’s RBI single made the score 3-2, but Ogden got Allyson Smith to pop up to end the threat.
Greenwood got a two-out walk from Callie Huff, but Ogden got a strikeout to secure the win.
Ogden struck out seven and walked one, scattering nine hits.
“Layla pitched a great ballgame,” Reynolds said. “I think it was one of the best she pitched all year. She kept her composure out there on the field. I’m very proud of her.”
Ogden said the screwball was the key to her performance.
“It usually does not work, but today it did,” Ogden said. “You have to have a senior mentality (in the circle). You have to think like a senior. You have to work like a senior. As an eighth-grader I feel like I work extra hard on everything. I feel like that’s what helped me get to this point.”
McLaine Hudson finished with two of South Warren’s four hits.
Abigail Byrd struck out seven and walked two for Greenwood, allowing three runs. Wolfe and Lydia Kirby finished with two hits each.
“That’s just how it fell tonight,” Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. “We couldn’t get the timely hit when we needed it and they had that inning where they capitalized on some bunts and some infield singles. They capitalized on a leadoff walk. We had some opportunities. We just didn’t execute when we needed to.”
Both teams advance to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex. Pairings will be determined Friday.
South Warren 2, Warren East 0
The Spartans got a complete-game shutout from tournament MVP Courtney Norwood to advance to the finals and knock out three-time defending region champion Warren East.
South Warren scored a pair of unearned runs off Emma Markham in the first and Norwood made it stand, allowing five hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
Markham, in her final game at Warren East, struck out eight, walked one and allowed four hits.
Warren East finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, stranding six.
“We make a couple of plays in the first inning and it still could be 0-0 and we could still be playing,” Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. “Even when we didn’t make those plays, Markham settled in well and she put us on her back. Norwood threw an awesome game. There were a couple of times we had some chances. We couldn’t get that breakthrough hit.”
The loss is Warren East’s final game as a member of District 14. The Lady Raiders will move to District 15 next season.
“It will be a little different moving to the 15th, but again if we get out of the 15th to win the region you are going to have to beat two 14th district teams,” McKinney said. “It is what is, but we definitely enjoyed our time here in the 14th district. We’ve had some big games and some big moments, win or lose. It’s definitely a new beginning, not only for softball but for all of our sports.”
SWHS 003 000 0 - 3 4 1
GHS 001 001 0 - 2 9 1
WP: Ogden LP: Byrd
WEHS 000 000 0 - 0 5 2
SWHS 200 000 X - 2 6 1
WP: Norwood LP: Markham