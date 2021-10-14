The South Warren boys’ soccer team will get another chance in the state tournament after beating Warren Central 1-0 in the Region 4 championship on Thursday at South Warren High School.
A year after reaching the state finals for the first time in school history, South Warren (12-8-2) got a second-half goal from Sam Degenhart to slip past Warren Central and win back-to-back region titles for the first time in school history.
It’s South Warren’s fourth title in the last six years.
“I’m so proud of these boys,” South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. “They’ve battled through so much this year. They have had a lot of adversity that they had to deal with at the beginning of the season. We’ve had kids quarantined all the time. We’ve had more severe injuries that we normally don’t get every year.
“We’ve had lots and lots and lots of interruptions and I’m so proud of these boys for fighting through all the adversity. We are finally getting to a point where we are starting to play together and for each other. When we play for each other and we defend like we did (tonight), we can be a tough team to beat.”
Warren Central and South Warren were playing for the fourth time this season, including a 0-0 game in the District 14 championship last week that the Dragons eventually won on penalty kicks. Thursday’s region championship was another defensive stalemate, with neither offenses able to create many opportunities.
Warren Central (14-5-2) had the best chances in the first half, getting three shots on goal, but was unable to break through in a scoreless first half.
It remained scoreless until the 56th minute, when Brexton Nobles' pass into the box was headed in by Degenhart to give the Spartans the lead.
“I just saw it in the air and I knew I had to jump up and get it,” Degenhart said.
Warren Central was unable to mount the equalizer as the Spartans made it three shutouts in three region tournament games.
“It really means a lot, because there was a lot of talk that maybe we weren’t going to be as strong as we were last year -- not be able to make it as far,” South Warren junior defender David Brown said. “Also it was a really good win in front of the fans. We had great support, great support from them all year.”
Brown was named the tournament MVP.
Degenhart, Kiram Mujic and Safet Sipic joined Brown on the all-tournament team.
Warren Central’s Kenasi Mpenda, Damir Beganovic and Nae Rah were also selected to the all-tournament team -- joining Franklin-Simpson’s Ben Banton and Logan Garner, Glasgow’s Brad Mahung and Quentin Grieshop, Russell County’s Yahir Casimero-Lopez, Russellville’s Avery Flener, Barren County’s Gavin McCord and Monroe County’s Korey Kamp.
“It was definitely a good season for us,” Warren Central coach AJ Ray said. “An unlucky bounce -- we weren’t able to clear the ball and they had a guy on the backside for a header, so it’s kind of the way the ball bounces sometimes. We played hard. We gave our best. They gave their best and they got the opportunity that ultimately sealed it.”
South Warren advances to play at Daviess County with the date to be determined. The two teams will either meet Monday or Tuesday.
“The way the tournament is set up this year, I think it is really kind of brutal,” Alexander said. “We know what the route is though and the route is hard. We know that going in. The thing is that if we want to make another run at state this is what we are going to have to do. We are going to have to beat the best teams in the state to get there. If we can keep this together for a couple more games, we are going to try to keep this rolling for as long as we can.”