The South Warren baseball team made it six straight wins with an 11-6 victory over Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Andy Coft had four hits and drove in a pair, while Ethan Reynolds added four RBIs for South Warren (23-10).
Logan Smith earned the win, allowing two runs in five innings.
Jake Konow, Luke Richardson, Cole Wix and Padon Vaughn had two hits and an RBI each for Franklin-Simpson (17-13).
Warren East 15, Barren County 0
The Raiders cruised to the four-inning victory over the Trojans on Tuesday.
Brady Dragoo allowed one hit with six strikeouts over four innings for Warren East (22-12).
Chase Carver and Nolan Ford both drove in three runs to pace the offense.
Softball
South Warren 1, Owensboro Catholic 0
Emily Reynolds struck out 12 over 6 2/3 innings, while Caroline Pitcock drove in the only run to lift No. 1 South Warren to the victory.
Selynna Metcalfe recorded the final out to earn the save, while Avery Skaggs scored the only run for South Warren (30-1).