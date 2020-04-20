Jantzen Dunn will be heading to Ohio State to play college football.
The South Warren junior defensive back and wide receiver announced his commitment to the Buckeyes via Twitter on Monday.
Dunn had narrowed his list of colleges to Miami, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Louisville, USC, Tennessee and Oklahoma on March 28.
He is listed by 247Sports as a four-star recruit and Rivals lists him as a three-star recruit. Both have him among the top four prospects in Kentucky.
Dunn transferred to South Warren following his freshman year and helped the Spartans to a perfect 15-0 record and a KHSAA Class 5A state championship as a sophomore. He recorded 30 tackles and forced and recovered two fumbles – one of which went for a touchdown. He didn’t become involved in the offense until late in the season and finished with four receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. Of that, half of his catches for 60 yards and the lone score came in South Warren’s 20-16 state championship victory over Covington Catholic.
Dunn had 324 yards and six touchdowns on 19 receptions his junior season and added 86 yards and one score on nine rushing attempts. He recorded 37 total tackles and an interception for the Spartans, who finished with the fifth-best scoring defense in Class 5A.
South Warren is coming off a 10-2 season. Ohio State went 13-1 last year, finishing the season with a 29-23 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
