Faith Martin has spent the last couple of weeks working on making the transition from summer golf tournaments to high school tournaments.
On Monday, she felt that transition was complete.
The South Warren senior and Western Kentucky commit fired a 5-under 67 to win the Lady Gator Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club.
“I was really focused today,” Martin said. “At the other tournaments, I was honestly having trouble transitioning from summer golf into high school golf and I think today I was finally 100% focused on the tournament.
“One of the biggest differences is the yardage. We play a lot longer yardage in the summer compared to high school, and the girls that I compete against are a lot different and just the atmosphere, I think, is really different, so I’ve always had a tough time transitioning from the summer golf into the high school golf season.”
Martin had won several events entering her senior season, including last year’s Region 3 Tournament, and she already claimed an individual title Aug. 1 in the Villa Madonna Girls’ Invitational at Pioneer Golf Course, but, according to South Warren coach Eric Holeman, Monday’s 5-under marked the lowest score she has posted in an event playing for the Spartans – she had fired scores of 3-under twice before.
“She was on today,” Holeman said. “ ... Laser-focused today was what she was – she was laser-focused.”
Martin began her ascent of the leaderboard early. As part of the first group out with Greenwood’s Emma Harmon, Glasgow’s Abbie Lee and Bowling Green’s Reagan Richardson, Martin recorded birdies on three of the first five holes – she bogeyed the par-3 third – to move to 2-under.
When she made the turn on a hot August day, Martin ran into some difficulties, but it didn’t show on the scorecard.
Instead, it’s where she pulled away.
“I just didn’t feel good. I didn’t know if it was because I wasn’t eating, wasn’t drinking, but I started feeling a little shaky, a little sick coming into the back nine, but I think that helped me to focus more honestly going in, because I wasn’t thinking about golf – I was thinking about getting my fluids in.”
Martin birdied No. 10, bogeyed No. 11, and then followed with three consecutive birdies to move to 5-under, where she finished her round. A birdie putt on the par-5 No. 18 to put her at 6-under came up just short.
Martin’s 67 led South Warren to a fourth-place finish in the tournament with a 312 – a lower score than the Spartans posted in either round of last year’s KHSAA Girls’ State Championship. They posted team scores of 333 and 327 when they finished as Kentucky’s runner-up.
McKenna Stahl overcame some early struggles – Holeman says she chunked shots on the first, fourth and 14th holes – to finish tied for ninth with a 2-over 74. Sydney McClanahan (81) and Ainslee Cruce (90) added scoring finishes for the Spartans.
The tournament essentially ends the busy opening stretch of the season. Tournaments will be more spaced out now, and South Warren will next play Friday in the Taylor County Cardinal Big Daddy Classic at Campbellsville Country Club.
Despite what Holeman says has been a somewhat sluggish start, he was pleasantly surprised by Monday’s results, especially playing with Glasgow, which his team has competed with in several tournaments throughout the early going and is expected to compete with come region tournament time.
“You knew Faith did good and you knew Sydney did good and I was surprised McKenna did as well as she did,” Holeman said. “We actually shot 312 here, which is our best score on this course. Looking back, you think, ‘How is that possible?’
“But I’ve always preached to the girls mid-September is where we need to be (our best). We started off a little sluggish, in my opinion – Glasgow beat us in a couple of tournaments and we’ve been going head-to-head – but even counting a 90 out of Ainsley today, we still beat Glasgow by 22 strokes. ... I was pleasantly surprised. Trying to distance that gap from Glasgow to make it a little more comfortable, a little less stressful – that does ease it a little bit, but between us two it’s going to come down to the final few holes at regional.”
First-year Glasgow coach Bart Roberts is also expecting big things to come from his Lady Scotties by the end of the season after a strong start in the opening stretch. Monday’s tournament gave his team a chance to get to Bowling Green Country Club, where he’s hoping they’ll end the season in the state tournament.
“I’m stoked about the way they’re playing so far this year. I think we’re going to give it a really good run at the end of the year,” Roberts said. “We’ve definitely got some things to work on and I know that and they know that, so I’m ready to put some practice in. I think we’re going to like how we end up this season.”
On Monday, Glasgow fired a team 334 to finish fifth. Nina McMurtrey posted a 1-over 73 to finish tied for sixth and Lee was close behind with a 3-over 75 to tie for 13th. Allie McCoy (88) and Bailey Birdsell (98) added scoring finishes for the Lady Scotties.
“I was very proud of all of them,” Roberts said. “A couple of them weren’t too happy with their scores, but overall they gave it a good run. I was excited with all their efforts.”
Marshall County claimed the team title with a 306, Lexington Christian Academy was second at 309 and Sacred Heart Academy was third with 310. Bullitt East’s Macey Brown finished second individually at 2-under, Marshall County’s Savannah Howell was third at 1-under and Apollo’s Macey Brown and Sacred Heart’s Abigail Sutherland tied for fourth with even-par 72s.
Greenwood finished ninth with a team 373. Bowling Green was behind them at 374 to tie for 10th with North Hardin. Franklin Simpson finished 15th with a 467.
Harmon led the Lady Gators with a 74, Haley Gordon posted a 92, Langley Hunt had a 102 and Savanna Brooks had a 105.
Richardson led the Lady Purples with an 89, while Macy Meisel (90), Hallie Jo Simpson (96) and Lily Malloy (99) added scoring finishes.
Meryn McBrayer (112), Conleigh Wilson (115), Madie Hall (116) and Morgan Hunter (124) recorded scoring finishes for Franklin-Simpson.{&end}
