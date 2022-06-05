South Warren seventh grade Courtney Norwood (10) starts from the visiting dugout against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren eighth grade second base McLaine Hudson (19) leads off the game with a single against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren senior shortstop Selynna Metcalfe (24) hits a single against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren eighth grade second base McLaine Hudson (19) scores the first run of the game in the 1st inning against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren eighth grade Layla Ogden (18) hits a double against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren junior left field Avery Skaggs (1) hits a sacrifice RBI against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren seventh grade Courtney Norwood (10) works from the visiting dugout against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren seventh grade Courtney Norwood (10) works from the visiting dugout against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren seventh grade Courtney Norwood (10) works from the visiting dugout against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren eighth grade second base McLaine Hudson (19) grabs a fly ball on the edge of the infield grass for an out against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren freshman right field Jenna Lindsey (13) grabs a fly ball for an out against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren seventh grade Courtney Norwood (10) starts from the visiting dugout against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren eighth grade second base McLaine Hudson (19) leads off the game with a single against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren senior shortstop Selynna Metcalfe (24) hits a single against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren eighth grade second base McLaine Hudson (19) scores the first run of the game in the 1st inning against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren eighth grade Layla Ogden (18) hits a double against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren junior left field Avery Skaggs (1) hits a sacrifice RBI against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren seventh grade Courtney Norwood (10) works from the visiting dugout against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren seventh grade Courtney Norwood (10) works from the visiting dugout against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren seventh grade Courtney Norwood (10) works from the visiting dugout against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren eighth grade second base McLaine Hudson (19) grabs a fly ball on the edge of the infield grass for an out against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
South Warren freshman right field Jenna Lindsey (13) grabs a fly ball for an out against Highlands in an 8-0 Spartan victory in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at University of Kentucky John Crop Field Saturday June 4 in Lexington.
LEXINGTON – The youth led the way for the South Warren softball team, which rolled to an 8-0 win over Highlands in the opening round of the state tournament at John Cropp Stadium.
Seventh grader Courtney Norwood and eighth grader Layla Ogden combined on a three-hit shutout, with Ogden and eighth grader McLaine Hudson helping to spark the offense as South Warren (37-2) extended its win streak to 29 games.
“We just have a really good group of young girls that can play ball,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “I think one thing with the girls is they have played a lot of ball – not just high school ball, but they’ve played a lot of travel ball. They’ve played a lot on the big stage in their travel ball tournaments and I think that has been a big benefit to them … and us.”
Playing in its first state tournament game since 2017, South Warren took an early lead and steadily pulled away for the victory.
Hudson opened the game with a 10-pitch at-bat that ended with a single. Hudson stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch to put the Spartans on the board.
One inning later, RBI groundouts by Avery Skaggs and Jenna Lindsey pushed the lead to 3-0.
South Warren stretched the lead to five with two runs in the fifth – including a sacrifice fly by Caroline Pitcock – and added a run on a fielder’s choice in the sixth. Ogden and Carrie Enlow capped the scoring with RBI doubles in the seventh.
Norwood earned the win, holding Highlands to two hits while striking out four. Ogden got the final six outs, striking out three.
“After the first inning I was settled in,” Norwood said. “I was zoned in. It was great and I knew my offense had my back throughout the whole game.”
Ogden finished with three hits, two doubles. Enlow added three hits for the Spartans, while Elly Bennett finished with two hits. Hudson had two hits and two runs scored.
“It’s just a big accomplishment for us,” Ogden said. “It’s a big thing for our seniors and I am glad to do it for them.”
South Warren advances to face Henderson County, which defeated South Oldham 13-0 in five innings, in the quarterfinals on Friday at 4 p.m. CDT. South Warren beat Henderson County on May 13.
“Henderson County is tough,” Reynolds said. “We’ve got a hard road cut out for us and we’ve told our girls expect it to be hard. It’s not going to be easy. Embrace the struggle and take advantage of every opportunity you get when it comes.”
SWHS 120 021 2 -- 8 11 0
HHS 000 000 0 -- 0 3 1
WP: Norwood LP: Baioni.
– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.