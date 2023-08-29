Foundation Christian Academy sophomore Sara Spalding tallied six kills to lead the visiting Falcons to a 2-1 (12-25, 25-18, 25-19) volleyball win Monday over Metcalfe County.
Emma Jones added three kills and three aces, Dakota Fortney tallied three kills and a block and Elliana Bastin had three kills.
FCA's Savannah Bradley finished with 15 assists, and teammate Natalee Baker totaled eight digs.
Foundation Christian (5-4) was slated to host Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Warren East 2, Owensboro Catholic 1
Host Warren East recovered from a grueling first-set loss to claim a 2-1 (28-30, 25-23, 25-18) win Monday over Owensboro Catholic.
Mia Andrews tallied 10 kills and three blocks, and Jamie Phelps had 10 kills and 18 digs in the win. Also for the Lady Raiders, Baleigh Young finished with nine kills and six blocks, Kaytlin Miller had seven kills, four blocks and seven digs and Catherine Montgomery tallied five kills.
East's Jada Knight totaled 35 assists and 20 digs along with three kills, Makenna Rine had 29 digs and five assists and Mary Grace Jackson added 16 digs.
Warren East (10-3) hosts District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Grayson County 3, Edmonson County 0
Homestanding Grayson County earned a 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-13) win Monday over District 11 rival Edmonson County.
Avary Vertrees finished with three kills and Madison Bullock added two kills and three blocks for the Lady Cats. Ryann Davis had nine digs and Averie Hill had five.
Edmonson County (2-9, 1-2) hosts Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Boys' soccer
Muhlenberg County 3, Barren County 2
Visiting Muhlenberg County claimed a 3-2 win Monday over Barren County.
Alan Edberg had both goals for the host Trojans, with Junius Smith picking up an assist.
Barren County (4-5) hosts District 15 rival Glasgow on Thursday.