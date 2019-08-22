Those like Isaac Young and Janzten Dunn, starters in South Warren’s perfect season a year ago, all of a sudden find themselves as elder statesmen among an inexperienced group.
An offseason filled with drawn-out celebrations of that 15-0 season are gone and now the challenge is trying to prove the program can sustain that success rather than rest on laurels of a 2018 season that graduated a number of Division I talent.
Young and Dunn both believe the cupboard isn’t bare and the Spartans have another run in them.
“It’s hard to put in the past, but you want to build off it,” Young said.
South Warren will start its Class 5A state title defense with new players in skill positions and a young quarterback. The defense is replacing a secondary that was anchored by current WKU football freshman Clayton Bush and defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, who's working into Notre Dame’s rotation as a freshman.
Head coach Brandon Smith hopes his sixth season can produce the same defensive identity his first five years did that include two state championships. With Smith as the head coach/defensive coordinator, the Spartans have held teams to 12.5 points per game over five seasons, yet Smith had the luxury of Lacey as a starter disrupting offensive lines for the majority of that run.
“You really hope that tradition is carried out and they understand it,” Smith said. “Honestly, you’re allowed to do things schematically that would be unsound if (Lacey) wasn’t playing. We’ve been able to get away with that the last couple of years and that’s probably the biggest adjustment is the tweaks you have to make because you don’t have a guy that can sit there and play four gaps.
“That makes a difference. You’re not going to replace him, you just have to do it by committee.”
Young and Julian Boley return to anchor the defensive line. Sophomore Luke Burton will lead the linebackers after seeing time there as a freshman.
Senior Tomi Moustapha will move into the secondary while sharing time on offense at wide receiver. Connor Mason will be a first-year starter with the defensive backs led by the senior Dunn, who has picked up a number of Division I offers since visiting four camps over the summer. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect has an offer from WKU.
“I think we’ve had a lot of progress,” Young said of the defense. “The beginning was rough and you could tell, but as we’ve grown along, we’ve gotten better at it. They’re just buying in and blending in with it more.”
South Warren’s offensive line will be the strength protecting sophomore Caden Veltkamp’s first year as the starting quarterback, replacing current Duke University freshman Gavin Spurrier, the MVP of last year’s state championship game.
“I think Caden is doing a nice job,” Smith said of the new quarterback. “The problem is he’s a sophomore and never played so it doesn’t matter how talented you are or how well you prep. It’s going to take growing pains and he’ll learn a lot, but as long as he learns a lot, the goal for us is the end of the year.
“We don’t have to really change what we do offensively. It’s the same type of kid (as Spurrier). He’s really been in the offense, he just hasn’t been running it and Gavin did a tremendous job with him. He always took him along and showed him why we were doing it and hopefully that pays off dividends this year.”
WKU commit Colt Jackson and Justin Bowen return on that offensive line. Moustapha, Dunn and senior Chidi Afam return as the receiver and tight end options for Veltkamp. Running backs will consist of a rotation of sophomores Kobe Martin, Weonard Hopkins and Avrin Bell.
“Lots of people would think we’re just trying to stick with last year and keep harping on last year but it’s the opposite,” Bowen said. “We’re trying to keep in the back of our minds that we did that and we’re trying to work from it. We’re not trying to have a rebuilding year, we’re trying to get back to where we were.”
2019 South Warren Schedule
Aug. 24 – Butler at WKU
Aug. 30 – Warren East at WKU
Sept. 6 – Franklin-Simpson
Sept. 13 – Warren Central
Sept. 20 – at Central (Louisville)
Sept. 27 – at Glasgow
Oct. 4 – Bowling Green
Oct. 18 – at Greenwood
Oct. 25 – at Christian County
Nov. 1 – Logan County
