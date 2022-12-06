A little weary from a road loss the previous night, the South Warren girls’ basketball team was able to dig deep and persevere -- outlasting visiting Franklin-Simpson 49-46 in double overtime on Tuesday at South Warren High School.
South Warren (2-2) rallied in the second half and kept the Lady Cats in check -- bouncing back from a 47-39 loss at Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
“We talk a lot about toughness and sometimes toughness wins games,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “I thought we did that tonight. I thought the girls did a good job of listening, buying into what we told them to do and doing it. I am proud of them for pulling it out.”
Franklin-Simpson (2-2) used a 9-0 first-quarter run to build a 13-4 advantage after one quarter, but struggled to keep it going on the offensive end. The Lady Cats went scoreless for four minutes, but South Warren was unable to take complete advantage, only trimming the deficit to 17-12 at halftime.
South Warren got hot from the 3-point line in the third -- with back-to-back 3s from McLaine Hudson pushing the Spartans into a 25-22 advantage.
The Spartans maintained the lead for most of the fourth before Franklin-Simpson's Malyea Partinger tied the game 34-all on a 3 with 17.2 seconds left in regulation. South Warren had a chance to win, but Lydia Frank’s 3 in the final seconds was long.
South Warren never trailed in the first overtime, but Franklin was able to tie the score at 38 on a bucket by Partinger with 1:20 left. The Lady Cats missed two free throws with a chance to take the lead with 28.7 seconds remaining, with South Warren missing a halfcourt heave at the horn by Gracie Hodges to send the game into double overtime.
South Warren scored the first five points in the second overtime and Hodges scored the final six points -- including a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds left to secure the victory.
“It was definitely a good win for us,” Hodges said. “Coming out of last night’s game we were a little tired. I think it showed in the first quarter, but we picked up our defense -- switched out a few things -- and were able to come out and get the win.”
Hudson led South Warren with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Hodges added 16 points and eight boards.
“They are athletic and experienced enough to do it,” Embry said. “I felt like they decided tonight that they were going to (do it). They answered the call.”
Partinger had 18 points to lead the Lady Cats, while Hadley Turner added 12 points before fouling out in the first overtime.
Franklin-Simpson shot 30% from the field -- including 4-for-20 from 3-point range. The Lady Cats also struggled from the free-throw line, going 4-for-20.
“I just don’t think we came out ready,” FS coach Ashley Taylor said. “The first half we just kind of went through the motions. It didn’t help that we left 16 points at the free-throw line. If we are going to get there, we have to be in that 70% range. I thought we left a lot of points there.
“I thought we fought at the end. I was happy to see their fight, but we didn’t deserve to win that game.”
South Warren will play at Elizabethtown at 5:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, while Franklin-Simpson plays at Allen County-Scottsville at 6 p.m. on Friday.
FSHS 13 4 5 12 4 8 -- 46
SWHS 4 8 13 9 4 11 -- 49
FS -- Partinger 18, Turner 12, McAlister 9, Ray 3, Johnson 2, Nolan 2.
SW -- Hudson 18, Hodges 16, Munrath 6, Frank 6, Maxwell 2, Martin 1.