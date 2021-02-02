The South Warren girls’ basketball team is finding its stride, picking up a third straight win with a 51-36 victory over visiting Logan County on Tuesday.
After a 2-5 start with a young team that features only one senior, South Warren has climbed back to .500 and is starting to gain confidence and momentum.
“I wish we had more district games to work with as far as seeding games go because we are finally starting to figure out who we are,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “Playing with a senior, a couple of juniors and a bunch of sophomores is tough early season – no matter what. We struggled a little bit early, but I think we are starting to figure out who we are. We have a lot of room to grow – especially defensively – but the girls are having fun.”
The Spartans went wire-to-wire in Tuesday’s win, using a defense that held Logan County (1-11) to single digits in each of the first three quarters.
South Warren led 13-8 after the first quarter and held the Lady Cougars to one field goal – four total points – in the second quarter to push the margin to 28-12.
The Spartans’ lead grew to 39-19 after three, with the margin extending to as much as 24 points before a late push by Logan County in the final minutes.
Logan County finished shooting 33 percent from the field with 24 turnovers.
“We really battled defensively,” Embry said. “Those late buckets, you have to give it to (Logan County coach Dedra Adler) and her girls. They fought. They battled and we had a couple of defensive lapses and fouled a little too much. That’s something we have to get under control.”
Senior Karson Deaton led the Spartans with 15 points. Gracie Hodges added eight points, while Carrie Enlow finished with seven points.
“A lot of our players are younger girls and I think we are finally finding our rhythm,” Deaton said. “Our team is finally starting to come together. They haven’t been on the court a lot, but now that they have gotten this experience we are able to play as a team better.”
Gracie Borders led Logan County with a game-high 16 points.
South Warren is scheduled to play at Greenwood at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Logan County is scheduled to play at Franklin-Simpson at 6 p.m. on Friday.
LCHS 8 4 7 17 – 36
SWHS 13 15 11 12 – 51
LC – G. Borders 16, Hinton 6, E. Borders 4, Sieber 4, Shelton 4, McKinnis 2.
SW – Deaton 15, Hodges 8, Enlow 7, Munrath 5, Kitchens 5, Frank 5, Maxwell 4, Garrett 2.{&end}
