South Warren's Noah Galben (42) sacks Central's Amontez Woolfolk (1) during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
South Warren's Landon Graves (4) pressures Central's Amontez Woolfolk (1) during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
South Warren's Cristian Conyer (2) is tackled with South Warren's Landon Burks (55) at right during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
South Warren's Jimmy Sales (9) is brought down by Central’s Justin Brents (11) during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
The South Warren football team claimed a 24-0 win over Louisville Central on Friday night at Spartan Stadium.
South Warren (3-2) used a balanced offensive attack, amassing 89 yards through the air and 203 yards on the ground.
The Spartans' offense started slow, losing two fumbles and missing a field goal. Their offense would get going on their fifth drive, as quarterback Bryce Button hit Keegan Milby with a 9-yard touchdown pass for the first points of the game late in the second quarter.
The Spartans would build on their late-half scoring, capping off a six-play drive with a Jace Cutrona 8-yard rush to the end zone.
A defensive battle would control the rest of the third quarter. With just 8:14 in the game remaining, South Warren's Dameon Rigsby intercepted Louisville Central quarterback Xavier Brown’s pass, setting up the Spartan offense on the Yellow Jackets' 10-yard line.
It took two plays for Button to connect with wide receiver Drew Givens for a 10-yard touchdown. A made extra point made the score 21-0 early in the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets' run-heavy offense struggled all night, gaining just 10 yards on the ground thanks to a strong defensive front of the Spartans. They also were able to get to the backfield on pass attempts, bringing down the Yellow Jackets quarterback four times throughout the game.
Following a sack on fourth-and-19, the Spartans would control the clock for the rest of the game, capping off their strong performance with an Eli McIntosh 41-yard field with just seconds remaining.
South Warren junior running back Jimmy Sales mustered 136 rushing yards on 26 carries. Button finished the night with 89 yards through the air and two scores. The Yellow Jackets had 48 yards of total offense.
South Warren will travel to cross-town foe Bowling Green in a district matchup this coming Friday. Central will host Shelby County this coming Friday.
CHS 0 0 0 0 – 0
SWHS 0 7 7 10 – 24
Second quarter
SWHS – Keegan Milby 9 pass from Bryce Button (Eli McIntosh kick), 2:56