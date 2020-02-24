South Warren boys' basketball coach Blane Embry has no interest in bonus points for beauty – he'll take the regular kind, as many as he can get this time of year.
Embry's fourth-seeded Spartans delivered a rugged, no-frills effort in dispatching fifth seed Warren East for a 60-41 win in Monday's opening round of the District 14 Tournament at South Warren.
The win earned Embry's team at least one more night to play, and maybe more depending on Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. matchup against No. 1 seed Warren Central.
"We didn't look like the same team that we had the last few weeks, but again, when we needed some buckets, they figured out a way to get it done," Embry said. "We needed some good stops and we figured out a way to do that. So again it's survive-and-advance this time of year. It's a cliche but it's a reality also, and that's what we did tonight."
South Warren (16-14) clustered most of its scoring among three players – Caden Veltkamp, Jace Carver and Caleb Mitchell-Franklin – who each finished with 14 points to account for a combined 42 of the Spartans' 60.
It was slow going at the start, as South Warren needed nearly four minutes to take its first lead at 7-5 on a drive in the lane from Carver. South Warren never did give that lead back, although Warren East (6-21) stayed within potential striking distance for much of the night.
The Raiders' issues with turnovers and point production didn't go away. Ryan Carter nearly had a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds and Kaleb Matlock finished with 14 points, but the rest of the roster combined for just 12 points in the season-ending loss.
Leading 13-8 after the first quarter, the Spartans stretched the advantage to 21-12 before a quick 4-0 spurt gave Warren East a bit of life down 21-16 with 2:06 to play. On South Warren's next possession, freshman Joaquin Pineyrua wiped out most of that gain with a 3-pointer in the corner to help his team to a 25-18 lead at the break.
"We lost some really close games early and I thought that kind of got our psyche a little bit," Warren East coach Brandon Combs said. "It's difficult playing in this district when you're young, combined with inexperience. Now as the year went on and last week and even the week before, we were playing better basketball. In the first half tonight we did an excellent job, held them to 25 points. We talked at halftime – if we do that again in the second half, we're going to give ourselves a chance."
South Warren opened it up in the second half, producing an 8-0 run to start the third quarter to push its lead to 33-18. Veltkamp got it started with a 3-pointer, the first of two for the sophomore.
The Spartans led 40-27 at the end of the third – a comfortable lead, but not margin enough in an elimination game.
"We were hoping to get up a lot before the fourth quarter," Veltkamp said. "We tried to save our starters' legs and it didn't happen. But it's OK, we're going to come out fine tomorrow."
The Raiders didn't make much headway to narrow the gap, never getting closer than 12 after Matlock's 3-pointer with 6:06 to go. Mitchell-Franklin answered with back-to-back buckets to push the lead back out.
Now it's on to another elimination game against the Dragons, who took both regular-season matchups but only won by five (79-74) in the last meeting on Jan. 28 at South Warren.
"The last time we played them, we at least scored on them a little bit," Embry said. "I feel like athletically we're OK. We just don't have quite the numbers they have. But our guys don't mind playing Warren Central. They sort of get up for that game. That's the one they really look forward to, so I hope they're ready for tomorrow night because it's going to be a challenge."
WEHS 8 10 9 14 – 41
SWHS 13 12 15 20 – 60
WEHS – Carter 15, Matlock 14, Wheeler 7, Jones 3, Price 2.
SWHS – Veltkamp 14, Carver 14, Mitchell-Franklin 14, Jones 4, Putman 4, Hill 3, Pineyrua 3, Owsley 2, Faulkner 2.
