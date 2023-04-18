South Warren got back on track against District 14 rival Bowling Green on Tuesday night at Harold J. Stahl Field.
Held to just four hits in Monday's home loss to the Purples, the Spartans tallied more than that in one inning in Tuesday's rematch. A five-hit cluster, all singles and nearly one right after the other, helped South Warren produce a five-run rally to separate for an eventual 9-6 victory.
The Spartans totaled 10 hits in all, a marked improvement from Monday's four-hit output against Purples starting pitcher Dillon Maners, who tossed a complete-game shutout in BG's 5-0 victory.
Down 4-3 heading into the top of the fourth inning, South Warren (12-6 overall, 1-1 District 14) nearly short-circuited its own rally after Jacob Gilbreath led off with a single, then Keegan Milby laid down a sacrifice bunt that was misplayed for an error. South should have had runners at second and third following that miscue, but instead Gilbreath had to dash for home before getting caught in a rundown when both runners ended up at third base.
It didn't faze the Spartans. Griffin Rardin followed with an RBI single to right to knot the game at 4-all, then Ethan Reynolds and Eli Capps delivered back-to-back singles to load the bases for Dalton Sisson. The senior right-hander, who pitched six innings for the win, slashed a two-run single to right to push his team ahead 6-4. Tucker Bishop brought in another run with an RBI on a fielder's choice, and the Spartans capped the five-run rally when courtesy runner Brady Hester scored on a wild pitch.
"That's hard to get high school kids to understand, to stay within themselves," South Warren coach Chris Gage said. "When you get the bases loaded, they want to get longer, bigger swings and stuff like that. Really, Dalton Sisson is the one that stands out in my mind. He stayed short -- he has a tendency to get long because he likes to muscle up. He's really improved over the years and it really showed up today, how he stayed short and got some really big hits for us."
Bowling Green (7-9, 1-1) got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth on Evan Shallert's RBI groundout and other run scoring on an error.
The Spartans answered back in the sixth when courtesy runner Thomas Lambert scored on a wild pitch, but Purples reliever Jackson Idlett escaped further trouble with three straight strikeouts to strand two baserunners and close out the inning.
Sisson gave way to Rardin in the seventh, and the sophomore right-hander got three outs to earn the save. Sisson got the win, tallying five strikeouts over six innings.
"It was gutty -- I'd say it was just a gutty performance," Gage said said of Sisson's outing. "He didn't have his best stuff, but he kept us in it and he kept battling. He gave us great length and was able to bridge it to get it all the way to Griffin at the end."
Sisson also paced the Spartans at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
"This is the most important game of our season so far," Sisson said. "This is districts, it'll play (into) how we get to regions and we needed this win."
Capps and Gilbreath added two hits each for the Spartans, who are back in action Monday at home against district rival Greenwood.
Bowling Green jumped out to an early 3-1 lead with a three-run rally in the bottom of the second, with Max Buchanan and Drew Isenberg tallying RBIs.
That came after South Warren opened the scoring in the top of the second on Gilbreath's RBI double.
The Spartans pulled even at 3-all in third with Sisson and Ty Croghan driving in runs, but Bowling Green pushed ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the inning when courtesy runner Joseph Meyer scored on a wild pitch.
Dom Davis paced the Purples with two hits, while Buchanan finished with two RBIs.
"Our bats have come alive the last few games," Bowling Green coach Nathan Isenberg said. "We've got to get back to pitching and playing defense the way we have been. Up to this point, we've pitched and played really good defense. I mean, hat's off to those guys -- they had some timely hits.
"We've got to be a little better on the mound. We've to be able to throw off-speed. They're a good team and they hit our fastball. We're just going to keep grinding away. We've played a tough schedule, we've got a lot of inexperienced guys and most of our guys are in new spots and positions they've never been in before. It's a long season -- we're not even halfway there."
Bowling Green hosts Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
SWHS 012 501 0 -- 9 10 2
BGHS 031 020 0 -- 6 6 2
WP: Sisson. LP: Henderson. SV: Rardin.