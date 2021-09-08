Kiram Mujic and Leo Kogetsu each tallied a goal to lead host South Warren to a 2-0 boys' soccer win over District 14 rival Greenwood on Tuesday.
Kyosuke Uchida added an assist for the Spartans.
South Warren goalkeeper Aiden Peerce recorded the shutout.
The Spartans (6-3-1 overall, 5-1 District 14) are back in action Saturday at home against North Hardin.
Greenwood (6-5, 3-2) hosts Warren East on Saturday.
Glasgow 2, Hart County 1
Jackson Bower tallied both goals for host Glasgow in a 2-1 win over Hart County on Tuesday.
Nick Bower added an assist for the Scotties. Glasgow goalkeepers Quentin Grieshop and Seth Medford combined for eight saves in the win.
Gabriel Diaz tallied the goal for Hart County.
Glasgow (7-2-1) is back in action Saturday in the Region 4 All 'A' Classic. Opponent and location have not been released.
Campbellsville 4, Barren County 1
Host Campbellsville got a goal and an assist from Chase Hord to spark the Eagles to a 4-1 win over Barren County on Tuesday.
Lucas Thomas, Hadey Alabusalim and Wyatt Smith also scored goals, and Nathan Contreras added an assist for Campbellsville (4-4-1).
Aden Nyekan scored the Trojans' lone goal off an assist from Juan Carolos Alejo-Roblero.
Barren County (5-6-1) plays Thursday at Ohio County.
Girls' soccer
Logan County 7, Franklin-Simpson 0
Kadyn Costello tallied a hat trick with three goals to boost visiting Logan County to a 7-0 win over Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Campbell Hamilton chipped in with two goals, Elizabeth Phelps had a goal and an assist, Addie Corder tallied a goal and Brianna Shelton finished with two assists in the win.
Lady Cougars goalkeeper Brady Alsup totaled two saves to record the shutout.
Logan County (7-1-1, 4-0 District 13) travels to Warren East on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson (2-7, 1-3) will play Taylor County on Friday in the Battle of the Bridges at Hart County.
Southwestern 6, Barren County 2
Carrine Souders tallied two goals and two assists to boost visiting Southwestern to a 6-2 win over Barren County on Tuesday.
Kelsey Miller added two goals, Haylee Flynn and Rebekah Clark each had a goal and an assist, and Ashlan Cunnagin totaled two assists for the Warriors.
Ally Bell and Hadley Adams each had a goal for Barren County (3-2-1). The Trojanettes were set to host Bowling Green on Wednesday.