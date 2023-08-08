Eric Holeman learned something new Monday at Bowling Green Country Club.
With his South Warren girls’ golf team facing a challenging day with windy conditions for the Greenwood Lady Gator Invitational, he warned his players to be mindful of the rapidly changing conditions.
No one on Holeman’s squad handled the challenge better than freshman Elsie Espinola, who fired a 4-over par 76 to post the lowest score among area players and secured her best-ever finish in a high school tournament by finishing fourth overall.
“I guess she likes the wind,” Holeman said of Espinola. “She’s been right there on the edge of it. She’s toyed with it a time or two this season. She was on today.”
With an afternoon shotgun start following the Greenwood boys’ tournament in the morning, a threatening storm never brought rain but produced plenty of gusty winds for the girls’ to handle.
“That wind today was a big factor,” Holeman said. “We spoke to them going in to do your little test for the wind because it’s probably going to be as much as two clubs’ difference, whether you’re into it or with it.”
South Warren combined for the top score among local teams, tallying a 62-over 350 to finish fourth in the 14-team field. Sacred Heart Academy scored a dominating team win a combined 26-over 314, 22 strokes ahead of runner-up Marshall County.
Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson claimed medalist honors with a 1-under 71, three shots ahead of runner-up C.A. Carter of Lexington Christian Academy.
Espinola led the Spartans to the fourth-place finish, giving teammate Sydney McClanahan a rare day off as South Warren’s low scorer.
“Normally I can play pretty good on this course, especially since state’s here so it feels good to be able to put in a good round,” Espinola said.
“... My putting was really good today and I was hitting lots of fairways, so that helps when you hit fairways.”
McClanahan, a junior who won the Lady Scotties Invitational on Friday and followed up with a runner-up finish in the Trojanettes Invitational on Saturday at Barren River State Park, continued her rock-steady play on Monday with a 6-over 78 to finish tied for sixth on the leaderboard.
“You can just about count on her to post a good score and lead our team total,” Holeman said of McClanahan.
McClanahan has had better rounds this season, but considering the weather she wasn’t displeased with Monday’s finish.
“It was pretty good,” McClanahan said. “My iron’s weren’t that good, but I just kept fighting. The wind made it tough, but it was fun to play on my home course.”
Stella Forney (89, tied for 39th) and Jenna Reneau (107, tied for 74th) rounded out the scoring for the Spartans.
Barren County claimed a sixth-place finish with a combined 354. Lucy Zalla tied for 25th with an 84 to lead the Trojanettes, who also got scoring from Chloe Witcher (86, tied for 31st), Tinsley Neagle (88, tied for 36th) and Gracie Myatt (96, 56th).
Bowling Green finished ninth with a 360 total. Caroline Childers tied for 18th with an 10-over 82 to pace the Lady Purples. Jenna Harston (88, tied for 36th), Amy Tomblinson (89, tied for 39th) and Mary Douglas Childers (101, tied for 66th) added scoring for BG.
Allen County-Scottsville totaled 407 to finish 12th in the team standings. Ella Anderson (93, tied for 48th), Allison Ford (94, tied for 52nd), Kennedy Carter (102, tied for 69th) and Kaylee Shelton (118, 83rd) put together scoring finishes for the Lady Patriots.
Host Greenwood carded a combined 430 to finish 13th. Mia Usinger (97, tied for 57th), Langley Hunt (99, tied for 64th), Bella Humble (102, tied for 69th) and Betsy Roberts (132, 89th) had the scoring finishes for the Lady Gators.
Franklin-Simpson's Chloe Chaney tied for 21st with an 83, Glasgow's Emory Gardner tied for 46th with a 92 and Logan County's Emma Fitzgerald tied for 52nd with a 94 playing as individuals.