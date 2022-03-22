South Warren's baseball team picked up a 6-5 win Monday at Logan County.
Kobe Martin was 2-for-3 with a double, Tucker Bishop went 2-for-2 with a stolen base and Dalton Sisson was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Spartans. Drew Wolfram, Riley Saxton and Trevor McNaughton each added RBIs in the win.
Saxton started on the mound and earned the win, allowing four runs off six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five. Coleman House struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save.
Logan County's Caleb McCoy was 3-for-4, Chance Sweeney went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Connor Binkley hit a two-run home run and stole a base. Wyatt Blake also drove in a run for the Cougars.
South Warren (2-3) is back in action Saturday at Central Hardin.
Logan County (1-3) hosts Bowling Green on Thursday.
Bowling Green 12, Barren County 1
Dom Davis went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and an RBI to lead host Bowling Green to a 12-1 win in five innings over Barren County on Monday.
Nathaniel Roof was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases, Daniel Murphy was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Patrick Forbes went 2-for-2 with a double and Tren Warden was 2-for-3 with a double. Also for the Purples, Turner Nottmeier drove in a pair of runs.
Dillon Maners started and earned the win, allowing one run off one hit and five walks while fanning six in four innings. Spencer Newman finished up with a scoreless inning, striking out three.
Bowling Green (3-0) visits Logan County on Thursday.
Barren County (2-3) hosts Warren East on Thursday.
Greenwood 10, CEC 0
Greenwood claimed a 10-0 win in five innings over visiting Christian Educational Consortium on Monday.
The Gators' Caden Whittle and Bryson Brockman combined to pitch a no-hitter against CEC, a home-school program. Whittle started and earned the win after allowing just a walk and fanning 10. Brockman finished up by allowing a walk and striking out two in a scoreless inning.
Brockman was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Andrew Jolly went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, and Zachary Davis was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a double. Blake Marks added two RBIs, and Cooper Davis and Ethan Groff each tallied an RBI in the win.
Greenwood (2-2) was set to visit Russellville on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 6, Warren East 1
Franklin-Simpson's Dalton Fiveash fired a complete game to lead the host Wildcats to a 6-1 win over Warren East on Monday.
Fiveash struck out 10 batters while allowing an unearned run off four hits and a walk in seven innings. At the plate, Fiveash was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Cole Wix added a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs, Luke Richardson was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Justin Jones tallied a double and an RBI in the win.
Braylen Lee tallied a triple and scored a run to lead the Raiders.
Franklin-Simpson (3-1) was slated to host Portland (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
Warren East (0-1) visits Barren County on Thursday.
ACS 8, Cumberland County 1
Kalen Coleman was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to pace host Allen County-Scottsville to an 8-1 win over Cumberland County on Monday.
Eric Bray was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Thorny Walker went 2-for-4 with a double, Colton Costello scored two runs and tallied two RBIs and Brayden Calvert added an RBI in the win.
Landon Spears tossed a complete game to earn the victory, allowing one run off three hits and two walks while striking out 10.
ACS (2-2) was set to host Edmonson County on Tuesday.
University Heights 3, Russellville 1
Host Russellville dropped a 3-1 decision to University Heights on Monday.
Eric Zamarripa and Davin Holloway collected the lone hits for the Panthers.
Holloway took the loss after allowing three runs (none earned) off four hits and two walks. He struck out five in the complete-game effort.
Russellville (0-3) was scheduled to host Greenwood on Tuesday.
Softball
Greenwood 4, Russellville 0
Kayden Murray struck out 16 batters in a complete-game shutout to lead host Greenwood to a season-opening 4-0 win over Russellville on Monday.
Murray allow four hits and two walks over seven innings to earn the win.
Allyson Smith led the Lady Gators at the plate with a 2-for-3 day. Jose Morrison added two RBIs, Lily Travis had a double and an RBI, and Mallory Jones also had an RBI in the win.
Greenwood (1-0) hosts Westmoreland (Tenn.) on Friday.
Russellville (2-1) hosts Barren County on Thursday.
South Warren 14, Logan County 1
Katie Walker clubbed two of South Warren's four home runs as the visiting Spartans rolled to a 14-1 win in six innings over Logan County on Monday.
Walker finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and five RBIs. McLaine Hudson was 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and four runs scored, Selynna Metcalfe was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs and Elly Bennett went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in the win. Also for the Spartans, Avery Skaggs was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Caroline Pitcock was 2-for-5 with an RBI and Carrie Enlow drove in two runs.
Nora Epley was 2-for-2, Shayla Johnson went 2-for-3 and Emerson McKinnis had a solo homer to lead the Lady Cougars.
Layla Ogden started and got the win, allowing no runs off two hits and a walk in three innings. She struck out three. Kendall Willingham fired the final three innings, striking out two.
South Warren (1-) visits Mulenberg County on Thursday.
Logan County (2-2) was slated to visit Barren County on Tuesday.
Bowling Green 6, Edmonson County 1
Visiting Bowling Green earned a 6-1 win over Edmonson County on Monday.
Alexa Henderson hit a solo home run to lead the host Lady Cats in the loss.
Bowling Green (1-1) was set to visit Apollo on Tuesday.
Edmonson County (0-3) was slated to visit Caverna on Tuesday.
Glasgow 8, Metcalfe County 7
Heidi Jackson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three stolen bases to to lead visiting Glasgow to an 8-7 win over Metcalfe County on Monday.
Emory Gardner was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Teairra Saltsman was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, Sydney Kuykendall and Quintasia Henderson each drove in a run, and Elleri Hayes scored twice and stole two bases in the win.
Glasgow (3-0) was set to host Warren Central on Tuesday.
Barren County 6, Cumberland County 0
Barren County's Lilie Broady tossed a complete-game shutout to lead host Barren County to a 6-0 win over Cumberland County on Monday.
Broady allowed only one hit and no walks while striking out 11 over seven innings.
Katie Murphy homered twice as part of a 2-for-3 day with three RBIs. Mary Schalk also homered and drove in three runs for the Trojanettes.
Barren County (1-0) was scheduled to host Logan County on Tuesday.
Boys' tennis
Greenwood 6, Hendersonville (Tenn.) 3
Host Greenwood picked up a 6-3 win over Hendersonville (Tenn.) on Monday.
Dylan Dethridge won at No. 1 singles for the Gators, who also got wins from No. 4 Seth Thomas, No. 5 Johnathon Foust and No. 6 Tyler Sherod in the win.
Greenwood's No. 2 doubles team of Dethridge and Lanon Trinh, and the No. 3 doubles team of Thomas and Sherrod also earned wins.
Girls' tennis
Greenwood 9, Hendersonville (Tenn.) 0
Host Greenwood claimed a 9-0 sweep against Hendersonville (Tenn.) on Monday.
In singles, Greenwood's Arden Dethridge (No. 1), Gree Glosick (No. 2), Jenny Zheng (No. 3), Avery Overmohle (No. 4), Maria Crowe (No. 5) and Aanyaa Arora (No. 6) also posted wins.
The Lady Gators' doubles teams of Overmohle and Glosick (No. 1), Kate Young and Crowe (No. 2) and Dethridge and Zheng (No. 3) also claimed victories.