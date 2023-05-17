The target gets bigger for the South Warren softball team, but the Spartans keep answering the challenge.
South Warren claimed its fourth straight District 14 tournament title with a 6-3 win over Greenwood on Wednesday at Warren Central High School. South Warren (29-4) used a big inning to take control and got a big start from eighth-grade pitcher Courtney Norwood to defend one title. Next up, defending the Region 4 championship.
“We talked to the girls before the game in the locker room at South Warren and said, ‘Here is the thing. We know we are playing next week and that’s great, but this game matters a lot,’ ” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “From here on out, obviously the target is going to get bigger and bigger. Our girls battled tonight.”
South Warren struck first with an RBI double by Bailey Pruitt in the bottom of the second, but missed a chance to add more with a runner thrown out at the plate in the inning.
Greenwood (16-13) answered in the top of the third. Savannah White’s solo shot to left to lead off the inning tied the score and the Lady Gators took the lead when two runs scored on an error when two South Warren infielders collided on what would have been an inning-ending pop up.
South Warren came right back in the bottom of the third, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring four times. Katie Walker, Hope White and Pruitt all had RBI singles in the four-run rally -- giving the Spartans a 5-3 advantage.
“We just did a good job tonight putting the ball in play, making them make plays,” Reynolds said. “It wasn’t like we had the really big hits. We had the little pieces that kept moving runners. I thought offensively we did a great job.”
South Warren added one more run on an RBI double by Layla Ogden in the fourth and Norwood took it from there. The right-hander retired 13 out of the final 15 batters she faced finishing with nine strikeouts, one walk and four hits allowed.
Reynolds said Norwood got stronger as the game went on. Norwood agreed she got steadily better throughout her outing.
“I was able to spin the ball more at the end and that really helped me,” Norwood said. “I got them to chase on some pitches, which really helped.”
Walker finished with three hits for South Warren, while Pruitt, White and Kinleigh Russell added two hits.
“We like playing tough competition and stuff,” South Warren freshman outfielder Kaylee Wilson said. “Having a target on our back, it’s kind of always been a thing but this year I feel like it has been there more. It feels really good to win.”
Lydia Kirby had a double and a run scored for Greenwood. Abigail Byrd and Macie Murray also had hits for the Lady Gators.
Both teams advance to the Region 4 tournament, which begins Monday at the WKU Softball Complex.
Greenwood coach Rodney Bush said he is hopeful that his team can get another chance at the Spartans, although the road back to the finals will be tough.
“We’ve seen all their pitchers now,” Bush said. “All three of them. They haven’t seen our number one yet (senior Kayden Murray). She’s going to have to be mentally focused, mentally sharp and lead us, but I like our chances.”
GHS 003 000 0 -- 3 4 2
SWHS 014 100 X -- 6 12 3
WP: Norwood LP: Nealon