South Warren picked up a pair of home softball wins Saturday, topping Henderson County 2-1 and McCracken County 6-0 to close out the regular season.
Katie Walker led the Spartans with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate against Henderson County. Briley Pruitt was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Kinleigh Russell and Layla Ogden each went 2-for-4.
Ogden pitched a complete game for the win, allowing one run off five hits and a walk while striking out four batters over seven innings.
Ogden powered South Warren's offense in the win against McCracken County, hitting two home runs as part of a 3-for-4 day with three RBIs. McLaine Hudson also went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Pruitt and Walker each went 2-for-3, whiel Kaylee Wilson and Russell added 2-for-4 efforts.
Spartans starting pitcher Courtney Norwood fired a complete-game shutout, allowing no runs off just three hits while striking out 10 in seven innings.
South Warren (27-4) faces host Warren Central in the District 14 tournament semifinals on Monday.
Barren County 13, Ohio County 4
Barren County claimed two wins in the Abe Lincoln Classic on Saturday at LaRue County, downing Collins 4-2 before beating Ohio County 13-4 in a pair of five-inning games.
Against Collins, Trojanettes starting pitcher Chloe Witcher worked all five innings for the win. She gave up two runs (one earned) off three hits and a walk while striking out nine.
Kaitlyn Elmore paced the Trojanettes at the plate with a 2-for-3 day with an RBI and two runs scored, while Mary Schalk added an RBI.
Kaitlyn Elmore stayed hot at the plate against Ohio County, tallying a 3-for-3 day with a double and two RBIs. Adison Smith went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Schalk was 2-for-2 with a double, Riley Reed went 2-for-4, Norah Shirley tallied a triple and three RBIs, Katie Murphy homered, stole two bases and drove in two runs, Lily Elmore drove in a pair of runs, and Mia Long added an RBI.
Abby Elmore started and pitched four innings for the win, striking out two. Gracie Myatt finished up with a scoreless fifth, striking out the side.
Barren County (26-2) will host Glasgow in the District 14 tournament semifinals on Monday.