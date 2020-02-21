The South Warren boys' basketball team got a much-needed boost heading into the postseason – downing visiting Butler County 77-55 on Friday.
South Warren (15-14) used a strong third quarter to pull away and get the victory in the final home game of the regular season for seniors Parker Stobaugh, Jonathan Hill and Caleb Mitchell-Franklin. The trio will get to play at least one more home game in the postseason with the Spartans playing host to the District 14 Tournament.
"It's great to win your last game at home, even though we get to play at home next week because you host the tournament," South Warren coach Blane Embry said. "You want it for your seniors – especially those guys that have been in the program four years, Parker and Johnny. They are on their third coach, so they've had to play three systems. It's fun to be able to play kids and have a good time – everybody scores and things like that in the last game of the year – and let the seniors go out like that."
Butler County (19-9) came in looking to secure the program's first 20-win season since 2012-13, but the Bears never could get on track offensively – shooting 38 percent for the game.
Butler County did lead early, with Parker Rice's bucket making the score 10-7 midway through the first before South Warren scored six straight to take the lead for good.
The Spartans led 17-11 at the end of the first and extended the margin to 36-19 late in the second quarter. Butler County tried to get some momentum, closing the half with seven straight points to whittle the deficit down to 10.
South Warren quickly regained control, opening the third quarter with an 11-0 run. The Spartans outscored Butler County 22-5 in the third quarter to make the score 58-31 and the Bears were unable to get closer than 20 the rest of the way.
"We finally checked up on defense well and forced some quick shots and rebounded well at the end of it," Embry said. "We've tried to tell the guys all year long if you just play off your defense, then the offense is going to be there. Hopefully, we are on an upper trend there because you better be this time of year. (The postseason) is here and you are as good as you are gonna be."
Mitchell-Franklin led the Spartans with 18 points. Jace Carver added 15 points and Tayshaun Jones added 10.
"I actually give credit to my teammates," Mitchell-Franklin said. "They passed me the ball, got me open for me to get those points."
Rice had 15 points to lead the Bears, while Leevi McMillin added 14.
"We didn't shoot the ball well tonight," Butler County coach Calvin Dockery said. "If we had made a few early, I think we maybe would have been able to weather the storm, but their athleticism really gave us a lot of trouble and they were making shots. You have to give them credit for that.
"I feel like our guys continued to play. We couldn't put together a good run in the third quarter."
South Warren will open play in the District 14 Tournament against Warren East at 7:30 p.m. Monday, with the winner facing top seed Warren Central on Tuesday.
Butler County, the top seed in the District 12 Tournament, will open against Whitesville Trinity at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Grayson County High School. The Bears will be looking to get past the opening round of the District 12 Tournament for the first time in three years after losing in the previous two opening rounds by a combined six points.
"From the beginning of the year, that has been the guys' focus – win that first game of district and let everything else take care of itself," Dockery said. "I've got a lot of guys on this team that have never had a chance to play in the regional tournament. For them it's a big motivator."
BCHS 13 13 5 24 – 55
SWHS 17 19 22 19 – 77
BCHS – Rice 15, McMillin 14, Flener 9, Tutko 6, Hampton 3, Henderson 2, Hunt 2, Akers 2, Stovall 2.
SWHS – Mitchell-Franklin 18, Carver 15, Jones 10, Pineyrua 9, Hill 7, Veltkamp 4, Stobaugh 4, Crain 2, Burton 2, Ortiz 2, Neal 2, Putnam 2.
