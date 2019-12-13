The South Warren boys’ basketball team continued its early-season success with an 83-61 win over Warren East on Friday at Warren East.
South Warren (4-0 overall, 1-0 District 14) broke free just before halftime, then steadily pulled away from there to join the 2013-14 Spartans for the best start in program history.
“It was (a good win),” South Warren coach Blane Embry said. “The guys were keyed up. I was glad to see that. They didn’t overlook Warren East. Warren East came in and fought. They are really young and the next time we play them it is going to be a different story. I know it will be.
“Offensively, I was pretty pleased. We kept attacking, kept getting our shots. I think we did a decent job defensively.”
It stayed close for the first quarter and a half, with Warren East taking a 21-20 lead on a layup by Sam Wheeler with 5:27 left in the first half. Jace Carver answered with a 3-pointer on the other end to fuel a 7-0 spurt that put the Spartans in front for good.
South Warren held a 37-29 advantage at halftime and scored the first six points in the second half to push the lead to 14 points. The lead grew to as much as 17 before Warren East (0-4, 0-1) tried to rally.
The Raiders got as close as 58-51 on a bucket by Isaiah Andrews early in the fourth, before the Spartans scored 10 straight to put the game away – with the lead growing to as many as 24 in the final minutes.
“Everything changed tonight at the start of the fourth quarter,” Warren East coach Brandon Combs said. “We fought our tails off in the third quarter, had that thing down to two or three possessions ... we go three or four empty trips and they go on a 10-0 run. That’s the difference in the basketball game.”
Caden Veltkamp led South Warren with 19 points. Carver had 18 points, Caleb Mitchell-Franklin added 17 points and Tayshaun Jones finished with 13 points.
“We put in a new offense during our break of games,” Veltkamp said. “We ran it a little bit and it just opened up lanes for all of us.
“We got to see our whole team play tonight and that is always a good thing.”
Ryan Carter led Warren East with 14 points, while Andrews and Jordan Jones added 11 points each.
South Warren will play at Logan County at 5 p.m. Saturday. Warren East plays at Franklin-Simpson at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
WEHS 13 16 20 12 – 61
SWHS 16 21 21 25 – 83
WE – Carter 14, Andrews 11, Jones 11, Wheeler 8, Matlock 4, Sanders 4, Wardlow 3, Price 2, Williams 2, Ghee 2.
SW – Veltkamp 19, Carver 18, Mitchell-Franklin 17, Jones 13, Hill 5, Stobaugh 4, Neal 3, Burton 2, Crain 2.
South Warren 50, Warren East 46, girls
Taylor Enlow had eight of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3 with 29.3 seconds left, as the Spartans rallied for the win.
“We definitely started off extremely shaky,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “A huge part of that goes to Warren East. We could have played better and I know (Warren East) is saying the same thing. They could have been a whole lot better, too. Sometimes it just comes down to hitting big shots at the end, getting defensive stops at the end and pulling out a win.”
The Lady Raiders held the lead for most of the night until South Warren came charging back in the final minutes.
Warren East used an 8-0 run in the opening quarter to build a 10-5 lead, but both teams struggled offensively in the first half. The Lady Raiders shot 30.8 percent and committed 14 turnovers, while South Warren shot 20 percent and committed 15 turnovers.
Despite its struggles, South Warren got the lead back in the second, but the Lady Raiders scored the final three points in the half to take a 20-18 halftime lead.
Warren East (3-1 overall, 0-1 District 14) stretched the margin to 33-21 after a layup by Tanaya Bailey late in the third quarter and held a 38-27 advantage heading into the fourth before South Warren’s comeback. The Spartans opened the fourth with a 10-0 run to trim the deficit to one. Caroline Forrester’s bucket ended the Warren East drought and the Lady Raiders extended the lead to 44-39 with 3:19 remaining before South Warren scored five straight – tying the score on Karson Deaton’s basket with 1:31 left.
Bailey’s steal and layup gave the Lady Raiders a two-point advantage, but Enlow connected on the go-ahead 3 to push the Spartans in front 47-46.
“I was surprised I made it, actually,” Enlow said. “I wasn’t really hitting my shots (before that).”
Warren East had a chance to regain the lead, but Enlow stole a pass in the paint and hit two free throws to make the score 49-46.
South Warren (4-1, 1-0) got one more defensive stop and Emily Reynolds split a pair of free throws to seal the comeback win.
Deaton and Reynolds added 10 each for South Warren, which shot 30.4 percent and committed 30 turnovers.
Lucy Patterson led Warren East with 15 points, while Forrester added 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Lady Raiders shot 36.5 percent, but also committed 30 turnovers.
“I think a couple of possessions (down the stretch) we kind of got frazzled and lost our composure,” Warren East coach Jennifer Neville said. “We need to take better care of the ball down the stretch. We gave them a punch. They punched back. We have to learn to roll with the punches. I feel like we hung our heads there for a possession or two and you can’t do that in the fourth quarter.
“I love the fight in the girls. They are getting better.”
Warren East will play at Franklin-Simpson at 6 p.m. Monday. South Warren hosts Apollo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WEHS 10 10 18 8 – 46
SWHS 6 12 9 23 – 50
WE – Patterson 15, Forrester 11, Bailey 8, Price 6, Hymer 3, Miller 2, Sparks 1.
SW – Enlow 15, Deaton 10, Reynolds 10, Bush 8, Button 6, Bennett 1.{&end}
