It’s the final tune-up before the playoffs, with the South Warren and Logan County football teams squaring off with a chance to get some much needed momentum against a quality opponent.
The two teams met the final week of last season – a 41-3 win by South Warren – with both going on to deep postseason runs. South Warren won the Class 5A state title, while Logan County advanced to the semifinals of the 4A playoffs.
Both teams have their sights set on similar paths this season, with this game serving as a barometer for where they stand heading into the postseason.
“It is a chance to go into the playoffs with some momentum, which we desperately need to go in with some momentum, but it’s a tough test against a really good opponent,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “I think Logan County is an outstanding team. They basically have the whole team back that they had last year. They are playing really well – really confident. They are everything you would want this time of year.”
South Warren comes in 5-4 overall looking to bounce back after a 35-21 loss to Greenwood last week. The Spartans open the playoffs at Graves County next week looking for consistency.
Smith said his team still hasn’t put everything together yet.
“We just kind of keep doing the same things over and over,” Smith said. “You just go back to the drawing board. We’re still at the point where we have to fix ourselves more so than worrying about other teams. You’d like to be worrying about other teams at this point in the season, but we are still in that phase where we have to fix our own issues.”
Logan County (8-1) will look to continue its momentum – winning four straight since a 28-21 loss to Greenwood on Sept. 16. The Cougars open the playoffs hosting Allen County-Scottsville and are guaranteed home games for the first two rounds. A win Friday could boost Logan County’s RPI and set the Cougars up to host more playoff games.
Logan County coach Todd Adler said his team can’t get caught up in that and must stay focused on Friday’s opponent.
“We kind of control what we can control,” Adler said. “Of course we are going to try to come out and play at the highest level we can play, but we have to make sure that we keep all of our guys that we need – hopefully for the next five weeks – healthy. We are battling some injuries right now. We held some guys out last week and we are struggling with some guys this week, but we are going to put the best product we can on the football field to compete and win. It’s why we have this game in this slot of the season. It’s a great test to see where we are.”
Adler said he expects another tough challenge from South Warren.
“Any time you play South it is going to be a challenge,” Adler said. “They are very well coached, got players for sure. Scheme-wise, they are really good and they play extremely hard. I hope we can come out and compete and challenge ourselves to get out of our comfort zone and play a top-notch program right before the playoffs – hopefully knocking off any of the rust and freshening up right before we go into the playoffs.”
Smith said he has really been impressed when watching Logan County on film.
“It looks like a bunch of confident kids that know what they are doing out there,” Smith said. “They are very physical. They are a running team. They’ve got a great running back (Ryan Rayno). They’ve got a quarterback (Davin Yates) that is basically their second running back.
“The key to any good team is the line play and their offensive and defensive lines are really good.”
Smith said Logan County will be a high-caliber opponent to serve as a litmus test for where the Spartans stand heading into next week.
“They are good enough that we can’t ignore what they are doing, but we still have to fix things we have to do and executing in that manner,” Smith said. “That is kind of the approach we are taking.”
Adler said better execution in the red zone will be a key for his team.
“Last year we played them and I thought the score was a lot worse than what the game actually was,” Adler said. “I think we had four or five red zone trips where we didn’t score points. Capitalizing on opportunities that we create for ourselves, scoring in the red zone, and limiting the big play from them (will be key).”