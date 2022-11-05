South Warren rolled to a 36-7 road win against Graves County in the opening round of the Class 5A state football playoffs Friday night.
Spartans running back Jimmy Sales gained 109 yards and scored a touchdown on 15 carries, while Ethan Reynolds had two carries for 59 yards and a score, and Gavin Grawe added 45 rushing yards.
South Warren quarterback Bryce Button was 9-of-17 passing for 74 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Ethan Jointer finished with two catches for 11 yards and a score, and Reynolds added a 4-yard TD catch.
South Warren (6-5) moves on to face host Bowling Green in the second round of the playoffs. It will be a rematch after Bowling Green won the regular-season matchup 28-24 on Sept. 30 at home.
Logan County 35, ACS 14
Logan County quarterback Davin Yates passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to boost the host Cougars to a 35-14 win over Allen County-Scottsville in a Class 4A first-round state playoff game Friday.
Yates was 17-of-33 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and tallied 59 rushing yards and two scores in the win. Ryan Rayno tallied 126 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Zane Batten finished with five catches for 60 yards. Also for the Cougars, Dayton Blackford had two catches for 36 yards and a TD, and Junvontre Dillard tallied four catches for 16 yards and a score.
On defense, Peyton Taylor tallied four sacks, five tackles for loss overall and a team-high 8.5 tackles for Logan County. Eli Hawkins had 7.5 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, and Hunter Holloway finished with two interceptions.
ACS quarterback Payton Cope was 14-of-27 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Jace Jackson had seven catches for 137 yards and a touchdown, and Cole Wright added a 14-yard TD reception for the Patriots. Jake Gardner finished with eight tackles to lead ACS (3-8).
Logan County (10-1) will host Hopkinsville in a second-round playoff game this coming Friday.
Union County 50, Glasgow 20
Host Union County picked up a 50-20 win over Glasgow in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs Friday.
Glasgow quarterback Easton Jessie was 7-of-12 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown, and added 40 rushing yards and a score. Jerrick Martin had two catches for 37 yards and a touchdown for the Scotties.
On defense, Mason Arms tallied five tackles and a sack, and Davey Williams had an interception for Glasgow (6-5).
Murray 27, Butler County 21
Visiting Murray got the go-ahead score on Collin Wilson's 40-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to top Butler County 27-21 in a Class 2A first-round state playoff game Friday.
Brody Hunt led the Bears with 105 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries, while Colton Dunnells tallied 64 rushing yards and two TDs in the loss.
Quarterback Garrett Phelps was 15-of-22 passing for 115 yards, and Keagen Grubb finished with seven receptions for 57 yards to lead Butler County (8-3).
Lexington Christian 48, Edmonson County 0
Host Lexington Christian claimed a 48-0 shutout win over Edmonson County in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs Friday.
Michael Mills finished with 74 rushing yards to lead the Wildcats in the loss.
Noah Meredith tallied a team-high six tackles and Tyler Anderson had an interception for Edmonson County (3-8).
Holy Cross 42, Russellville 14
Holy Cross (Louisville) earned a 42-14 win over host Russellville in a Class A first-round state playoff game Friday.
Labryan Nourse tallied a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the Panthers. Nick Woodard added three catches for 50 yards.
On defense, David Owens forced a fumble recovered by Henry Graves for Russellville (1-10).