The South Warren football team picked up where it left off with a dominating 49-14 win over Fort Thomas Highlands in the Rafferty’s Bowl on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The defending Class 5A champs got a sizzling performance from sophomore quarterback Bryce Button in his first varsity start and the defense racked up three scores as South Warren (1-0) built a 49-0 lead and cruised from there.
“I was pleased with our guys,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “I thought our first-timers played like first-timers, but I thought the guys that have been there really did a good job of picking up the slack and masking some of the mistakes that they made. It still looked like a first game with some of the things that we did, but I was really pleased with some of the guys stepping up in some of those roles where they are the guy now.”
Button wasted little time, with his first completion a 25-yard touchdown pass to Bailey Shoemaker just over a minute in.
He added a 1-yard keeper in the second quarter and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Keegan Milby on the first drive of the second half.
“There’s always nerves there,” Button said. “My coach always says, ‘If you are not nervous then you are not doing something right.’ I was confident in our game plan and what we were doing. I was confident in the other guys and I was ready to play.”
Button finished 11-for-18 passing for 190 yards with South Warren scoring four times in eight possessions -- with one unsuccessful possession a kneel down to end the first half.
“The surprising part is he looked really calm,” Smith said. “He didn’t panic. That’s pretty unusual for a sophomore to kind of look as comfortable as he did doing what he is doing. He still made some mistakes … but I thought his demeanor was probably the best part of his night.”
The defense was just as impressive.
KJ Hardesty had a 34-yard scoop-and-score early in the second quarter that made the score 22-0. Preston Burns followed with a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown, helping the Spartans build a 35-0 lead at the half, and Colton Veltkamp capped the scoring with a 28-yard pick-6 that made the score 49-0 three minutes into the second half.
“We had to execute,” Hardesty said. “We came out, we had our team talk and we wanted to execute in this game. We wanted to be different from other teams and we successfully did that.”
Highlands (0-1) got a pair of touchdowns late, but finished with 144 yards of total offense and four turnovers.
“We had a great defense last year, but we had very few turnovers, very few touchdowns,” Smith said. “That’s something we talk about -- when you get your opportunity, make plays. Any time you do, it just makes it a lot easier.”
South Warren finished with 234 yards of total offense, most coming in a little more than two quarters of play.
Button was named the offensive most valuable player of the game, while Hardesty and Burns shared defensive MVP honors.
The Spartans return to action at 7 p.m. on Friday traveling to face Hendersonville (Tenn.) -- the first of two straight out-of-state road games.
HHS 0 0 7 7 -- 14
SWHS 15 20 14 0 -- 49
First quarter
SW -- Bailey Shoemaker 25 pass from Bryce Button (Eli McIntosh kick), 10:52
SW -- Button 1 run (Gavin Wilson pass from William Trussell), 4:10
Second quarter
SW -- KJ Hardesty 34 fumble return (McIntosh kick), 10:12
SW -- Preston Burns 34 interception return (McIntosh kick), 4:56
SW -- Drew Givins 5 run (kick failed), 2:51
Third quarter
SW -- Keegan Milby 11 pass from Button (McIntosh kick), 10:46
SW -- Colton Veltkamp 28 interception return (McIntosh kick), 9:18
HHS -- Carson Class 38 pass from Brody Benke (Davis Burleigh kick), 4:44
Fourth quarter
HHS -- Charlie Noon 7 pass from Benke (Burleigh kick), 9:53