South Warren and Warren Central will battle for the boys’ Region 4 soccer championship again after both teams earned shutout wins in the semifinals on Wednesday at South Warren High School.
South Warren blanked Glasgow 5-0, while Warren Central downed Franklin-Simpson 4-0.
It’s the third straight season the teams will meet in the region championship. The two schools have combined to win the last five region titles. South Warren won in 2016, 2018 and 2020. The Dragons won the region in 2017 and 2019.
“We talk every year that our first goal is to get out of district, then when get to region our goal is to win the region,” South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. “We’ve put ourselves in position where we can still get to that second goal of winning the region. Central is going to be good and we are very happy that we get to play them on our home field.”
South Warren (11-8-2) got off to a strong start and used a strong defensive effort to turn away Glasgow.
David Brown started the scoring in the 15th minute off a corner kick from Moises Mendez and John Wilkerson added a goal three minutes later to make the score 2-0.
Glasgow (13-8-1) tried to get a goal back, but Grant Gatlin’s shot in transition was saved by Aiden Peerce and a shot from Seth Medford from about 35 yards away late in the half was slapped away by Peerce -- keeping the score at 2-0.
“We’ve built our whole season on being a solid defensive team,” Alexander said. “I think that is one of the things we pride ourselves on.”
The Spartans added goals from Kiram Mujic, Alen Smaljovic and Anid Golubovic in the second half, while Glasgow was limited to one shot on goal in the final 40 minutes.
“We just focused more,” South Warren senior defender Safet Sipic said. “We were playing sloppy. We weren’t expecting them to come at us and then we fixed it. We were fine the second half.”
South Warren now turns its attention to a Warren Central team that has two wins in three meetings, including a penalty-kick victory in last week’s District 14 championship.
“We are ready,” Alexander said. “This is something we have been working for all year. It’s always difficult knowing that we are hosting a region going into the year. I feel like they have continued to grow as the season has gone on.”
Warren Central (14-4-2) took control in the first half and cruised from there to earn a spot in the region title game.
Nae Reh started the scoring in the sixth minute and added a second goal in the 30th minute to give the Dragons a 2-0 advantage.
“I think the first couple of goals really set the tone,” Reh said. “It showed how hungry we were. I think it is to our advantage.”
Damir Beganovic added a goal late in the first half to make the score 3-0. Franklin-Simpson (17-6) was unable to mount a comeback, with Au Reh’s goal in the 78th minute the only goal in the second half.
“Just getting the victory today was the most important thing,” Warren Central coach AJ Ray said. “We didn’t care how we did it. We didn’t care how many goals we scored. We just wanted to have a clean sheet and put up more numbers than them and we were able to do that. Now we get an opportunity to play for a region championship.”
After falling to the Spartans 4-1 in the region title game last season, Ray said his team is eager to make it three region crowns in five seasons.
“It’s going to be another classic between South Warren and Warren Central,” Ray said. “We are looking forward to it. This is what both teams have looked forward to all year long -- playing for this game and this title. Hopefully both teams will be able to get rested, get hydrated and give us a good show tomorrow.”