South Warren senior Emily Reynolds tallied a pair of hits and drove in a run at the plate and tossed four innings of relief to earn the win in the Spartans’ 3-2 road victory Wednesday over District 14 rival Greenwood in softball.
Reynolds was 2-for-4 with an RBI and allowed two runs (one earned) off five hits in four innings. She struck out four batters. Selynna Metcalfe, who started in the circle and tossed three scoreless innings, tallied a solo home run in the win.
McLaine Hudson was 2-for-4 and Caroline Pitcock tallied a double for the Spartans.
For the Lady Gators, Lydia Kirby was 2-for-4 and Savannah White drove in two runs. Allison Bush pitched a complete game, allowing three runs (one earned) while striking out four in the loss.
South Warren (20-1 overall, 7-0 District 14) was slated to visit Barren County on Thursday.
Greenwood (14-9, 4-3) was scheduled to host Logan County on Thursday.
Allen County-Scottsville 17, Glasgow 2
Bailey Ausbrooks and Taylor Gregory hit home runs as host Allen County-Scottsville rolled to a 17-2 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Wednesday.
ACS (18-7, 4-1) visits Grayson County on Friday.
Glasgow (5-15, 0-6) is back in action Monday at home against Taylor County.
Baseball
Barren County 14, Monroe County 1
Cody Moore tallied a pair of hits and drove in two runs to boost host Barren County to a 14-1 win in five innings over District 15 foe Monroe County on Wednesday.
Moore also started on the mound and earned the win after allowing one unearned run off two hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.
Zach Wasson tallied a double, scored four runs and drove in four for the Trojans. Cash Moore added two RBIs, while Blake Cook, Brennan Hicks, Corbin Murphy and Taye Poynter tallied an RBI each in the win.
Barren County (16-6, 5-1) visits Logan County on Friday.