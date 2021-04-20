Visiting South Warren erupted for eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to claim an 8-4 softball win over Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
The Spartans' Caroline Pitcock and Carrie Enlow hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh. Pitcock was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two runs scored in the win, while Enlow finished with a homer and three RBIs.
Selynna Metcalfe doubled and drove in a run, while Katie Walker and Emily Reynolds added an RBI each for the Spartans.
Metcalfe earned the win after tossing three hitless innings in relief.
For Franklin-Simpson, Gracie Arnemann homered and drove in two runs and Kaeleigh Tuck also had two RBIs.
South Warren (8-0) was slated to visit Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson (5-7) was scheduled to play at Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Warren East 2, Barren County 0
Warren East's Emma Markham tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the host Lady Raiders to a 2-0 win over Barren County on Monday.
Markham didn't allow a walk and finished with nine strikeouts.
Emma Young led the offense with a 3-for-3 day, including a double and an RBI. Shelby White and Lucy Patterson each went 2-for-3 with a double, and Harley Stringfield added an RBI in the win.
Warren East (9-3) was slated to visit Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Barren County (9-4) returns to action Thursday at Glasgow.
Greenwood 16, Glasgow 1
Greenwood's Josi Morrison was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs to spark the host Lady Gators to a 16-1 win in four innings over Glasgow on Monday.
Caitlyn Oliver was 2-for-2 with a double and scored two runs, Allyson Smith tallied three RBIs, Savannah White totaled two stolen bases and two RBIs, and Mallory Jones had a double and two RBIs in the win.
Also for the Lady Gators, Sidney Coffey had a double and an RBI and Lydia Kirby stole three bases and scored three runs. Allison Bush earned the win, allowing one unearned runs off one hit with eight strikeouts in three innings. Kayden Murray finished up with a scoreless inning in relief, striking out two.
Addison McCoy had the lone RBI for the Lady Scotties.
Greenwood (5-4) returns to action Thursday at Warren East.
Glasgow (1-8) was scheduled to visit Monroe County on Tuesday.
Adair County 11, Warren Central 1
Host Adair County claimed an 11-1 win in six innings over Warren Central on Monday.
The Lady Dragons were held hitless, but Takiyah Whitfield broke up the shutout with a run scored.
Warren Central (2-8) is back in action Thursday at Butler County.
Butler County 13, Todd County Central 3
Host Butler County needed just five innings to top Todd County Central 13-3 on Monday.
Aubrey Clark was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and teammate Carley Jones went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the win. Aleace Hall was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Autumn Proctor was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI, and Madison Clark went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Lady Bears.
Aliceson Hunt added a triple, scored three runs and drove in a run in the win.
Hunt also earned the win after allowing three runs (one earned) in five innings. She struck out three.
Butler County (13-4) was slated to host Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 10, Owensboro 5
Alexa Henderson was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI and teammate Callie Webb went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and three runs scored as homestanding Edmonson County topped Owensboro 10-5 on Monday.
Brooklynn Wilson was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Mariena Thomas went 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs, and Taylor Minyard was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Lady Cats.
Also for Edmonson County, Shea VanMeter homered and drove in three runs. Julie Norris earned the win with four scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two.
Edmonson County (6-3) was slated to visit Butler County on Tuesday.