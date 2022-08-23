The South Warren boys’ soccer team made the most of its limited opportunities in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Bowling Green at South Warren High School.
South Warren (4-0-2 overall, 2-0 District 14) finished with five shots on goal, but three found the back of the next as the Spartans rallied from an early deficit to remain the only unbeaten team in district play.
“We’ve been working some of our pattern play going to goal,” South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. “I thought we were just a half step off today with a lot of them or the ball was played too far in front or behind. It wasn’t our best attacking game, but overall I was proud of the boys. They fought back.”
Bowling Green (3-1, 1-1) got off to a fast start with senior Yaredi Yaredi streaking down the left sideline and connecting for a goal on the first shot on goal of the game three minutes in.
“Sometimes that early goal is kind of a poison pill,” BG coach Craig Widener said. “Now you have to sit back and uncle momentum seems to go to the other side. They got their foot on the ball a little bit and kept us back on our heels. All of the credit goes to the team on the other side of the field.”
The Spartans battled back with a couple of goals late in the first half to seize the momentum.
After a foul in the box, South Warren's Leo Kogetsu scored on a penalty kick to tie it 1-all in the 32nd minute. Moises Mendez scored on a free kick in the 39th minutes, lifting the Spartans to a 2-1 lead.
“We were up at half, so in the second half we had a good mindset going in,” South Warren junior midfielder Tarik Hamzagic said. “We were up, so we had to keep the lead.”
Hamzagic gave the Spartans some breathing room in the 50th minute, scoring off a corner kick to make the score 3-1.
“We have a huge focus on our set pieces this year, trying to make sure we take advantage of those set balls,” Alexander said. “Anytime there is a set piece we need to make sure we are putting a good ball in and that we are being aggressive with our runs.”
Yaredi struck again with his second goal of the night in the 75th minute, but Bowling Green was unable to come up with the equalizer in the final minute.
“When you leave games like this it feels like you’ve kind of given them a little bit and they are a really good team,, so you can’t give good teams anything,” Widener said. “We kind of gave them a little too much tonight on dead ball situations. That’s something we have to go back and work out. Good news is that is something that is correctable.”
South Warren finished with nine shots total, while Bowling Green had 15 shots, eight on goal.
The Spartans play at Greenwood at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Bowling Green hosts Owensboro at 7 p.m. on Monday.