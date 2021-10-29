RUSSELLVILLE -- South Warren has lost just once this fall, and that early-season result might have been for the best.
The experienced Spartans opened the season with a win over North Hardin in the Rafferty's Bowl at Houchens-Smith Stadium, and followed with the loss against Hendersonville (Tenn.).
But the rest of the way, South Warren has rolled.
The Spartans capped off the regular season with a 41-3 victory at Logan County on Friday -- the team's seventh straight victory since its lone loss.
"I think we needed that. I don't think we'd be the same team without it," South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. "When you've got a senior-heavy team, sometimes a little wake-up call like that doesn't hurt. I think it did just that and I think we've built some momentum off of it and these guys have learned how you're really supposed to prepare."
In Friday's regular-season finale, the Spartans (9-1) were clicking on all cylinders -- much like they have throughout the winning streak.
Since the loss to Hendersonville, South Warren has outscored opponents 317-63. The only time the Spartans have scored fewer than 36 points in a game was in a 20-6 victory at Louisville Central, and the most points they've allowed since the loss was 20 in a 31-point victory at Cristian County.
South Warren -- which entered the week as the No. 2 team in the AP poll and is poised to take the top spot in next week's final poll after No. 1 Frederick Douglass lost 34-7 to Boyle County on Friday -- is slated to host Christian County next week in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
On Friday, a pair of Western Kentucky commits led the Spartans to victory.
Quarterback Caden Veltkamp threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns on 12-of-17 passing with an interception, and Avrin Bell had four receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns, plus an interception on Logan County's opening drive to set up South Warren's first score.
"That's my guy and I love Avrin to death. I'll always be by his side. He had a heck of a game tonight," Veltkamp said. " ... We're excited for playoffs."
Bell picked off Logan County (7-3) quarterback Davin Yates on the Cougars' third play, putting the ball in the Spartans' hands near midfield. Bell caught two passes on the ensuing four-play scoring drive, including a 9-yard pass that put his team up 6-0 early.
"(It's) just working after practice on routes and everything like that," Bell said. "Basically just working hard in practice."
South Warren's second drive started with a spark -- a 39-yard gain on a screen to Cristian Conyer -- and ended with a 29-yard touchdown run from Kobe Martin, who finished with 83 yards on 10 carries. Luke Burton ran in a two-point conversion to make it 14-0 with 2:32 left in the opening frame.
Logan County drove down the field on its first possession of the second quarter, but was unable to punch the ball into the end zone and instead settled for a 25-yard field goal from Mattia Giubilato to give the Cougars their only points of the game.
South Warren's defense held Logan County to just 12 yards passing and 156 rushing, with 35 of that coming on a single run from Ryan Rayno in the scoring drive. Rayno finished with 86 yards on 16 carries to lead the Cougars' offense.
"(South Warren is) really tough and I was really, really pleased with our kids," Logan County coach Todd Adler said. "They're a senior-heavy team and we're playing a lot of young guys, and the game plan tonight was to see how we can compete at that level. I was really, really pleased with our kids, the way they competed, the way they left in on the field."
The Spartans continued to roll despite allowing the field goal, answering with a six-play scoring drive its next possession. It was capped off in a big way from the WKU commits. Veltkamp found Bell with a short pass on second-and-19, and the receiver did the rest for the 75-yard score to make it 21-3 -- a score that held until half.
South Warren turned the ball over its first two possessions of the second half, before eventually taking a 28-3 lead with 3:14 left in the frame on an 8-yard run from Martin that was set up with a 68-yard completion to Bell from Veltkamp.
"We had big plays, and big plays put us in position to score fast," Veltkamp said. "I'd have to say all of our scoring drives were under eight plays. We were scoring the ball really fast, and that's why we put up a lot of points."
The Spartans added an 8-yard scoring run from Burton early in the fourth, and Veltkamp connected with David Hudson on a 2-yard touchdown to make it 41-3 and start the running clock with just under 10 minutes left. The final touchdown was set up with a 53-yard pass to Mason Willingham.
South Warren is now scheduled to host Christian County in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs next week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
"We did not play well (against Christian County) the first time. We've got bad memories," Smith said. "Everybody on the team left the game mad, so we've got a lot we can improve on the second time around."
Despite the result, Adler believes Friday's game can be beneficial leading into the postseason. The Cougars -- ranked No. 9 in Class 4A -- went 4-0 in Class 4A, District 1 play and earned the top seed, but were waiting on final results Friday before learning who it would host in next week's first-round playoff matchup.
"I've told our guys a while ago that if this team shows up, we should be playing a while," Adler said. "Now, we've got to eliminate some mistakes that we made offensively, of course, but you're not going to see many defenses that play at that level across the state and I thought we did some good things, but I also thought we did some bad things.
"We'll see what we can fine-tune and fix, we'll host a couple of games here hopefully and we'll go from there."
SWHS 14 7 7 13 – 41
LCHS 0 3 0 0 – 3
First quarter
SW -- Avrin Bell 9 pass from Caden Veltkamp (Kick missed), 9:28
SW -- Kobe Martin 29 run (Luke Burton run), 2:32
Second quarter
LC -- Mattia Giubilato 25 field goal, 5:34
SW -- Bell 75 pass from Veltkamp (Eli McIntosh kick), 3:11
Third quarter
SW -- Martin 8 run (McIntosh kick), 3:14
Fourth quarter
SW -- Burton 8 run (McIntosh kick), 11:53
SW -- David Hudson 2 pass from Veltkamp (Kick missed), 9:33