South Warren senior Faith Martin's par putt on the final hole was the difference as the Spartans girls' golf team held off Sacred Heart and Lexington Christian by one shot to finish second for a second straight year at the KHSAA state golf tournament Saturday at the Bowling Green Country Club.
The teams entered the final hole in a three-way tie, but Martin's par – combined with bogeys by Sacred Heart's Abigail Sutherland and Lexington Catholic's Christian Ann Carter – allowed the Spartans to claim the runner-up spot with a total score of 658.
"My goal was to finish this year better than last year," Martin said. "That was tough because we got second last year. I'm still super proud of us. I knew it would be tough to finish first in the state. That is tough for anybody, but I am still super proud of us and each and every girl on the team and the coaching staff to get second today."
Martin ended her prep career with a sixth-place finish after a two-day total of 7-over par 151. Apollo's Macey Brown was the individual winner – shooting a 1-over 145 before besting Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle on the first playoff hole.
"It's obviously not how I wanted to end it, but I am just thankful that we got to play the state championship with everything going on," Martin said.
Marshall County earned the team title with a score of 619.
"Marshall County dominated this year," South Warren coach Eric Holeman said. "We knew if we could keep it close after day one, maybe we'd have a fighting chance to win the title. They came out clicking on all heels on day two and left the field behind. They are a talented group. It is much deserved, but I am excited to finish runner-up in a tight race."
Martin was one of four local golfers to earn top-15 finishes.
Glasgow's Abbie Lee finished tied for 10th after a two-day score of 9-over 153. The senior admitted she was a bit nervous at the start of the round, but was able to settle in and finish strong.
"I was 5-over on the first eight holes and I was really struggling," Lee said. "I was really proud of the way I finished coming in. On the back nine I was even, so I am proud of the finish."
She added there were mixed emotions at the conclusion of her round.
"It's bittersweet," Lee said. "I made a lot of amazing friends in golf. I'm excited to go play for Middle Tennessee State, but I am going to miss a lot of these girls."
South Warren senior McKenna Stahl joined Martin in the top 15, finishing tied for 13th with an 11-over 155.
Greenwood junior Emma Harmon finished 15th with a 12-over 156.
"I played the front first yesterday and the back first today, so it was a little different to see it from a different perspective," Harmon said. "The greens were definitely where you had to hit the front. I hit all the par-3 greens. I think that saved me, getting some easy pars in.
"Last year I made it to state, but I didn't make it to the second day. So being able to come out both days and shoot two rounds in the 70s gets me excited about next year and how much better I can do."
Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey (159) and Barren County's Bree Russell (171) also advanced to Saturday's final round.
