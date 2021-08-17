Round 1 goes to the Spartans.
An early-season matchup between District 14 boys' soccer rivals South Warren and Warren Central lived up to its billing as the visiting Spartans tallied one first-half goal and made it stand up for a 1-0 victory.
South Warren (1-0-1, 1-0 District 14) had to withstand consistent pressure from the host Warren Central (2-1 overall and district) in the second half. The Dragons produced a fair amount of smoke, but couldn't quite get the offense to ignite despite outshooting the Spartans 8-1 over the final 40 minutes.
The Spartans broke through with 7:35 left in the first half when senior Dzemal Ajanovic pushed a cross to teammate Brexton Nobles on a run down the right side of the box. Nobles took it from there, slipping his defender before pushing a shot into the left corner past Central goalkeeper Tarik Kovacevic.
"It felt amazing, just getting that perfect ball in the box and being able to cut the defender and being able to finish it off for my school and my team," said Nobles, a junior forward. "It felt great."
The Dragons twice threatened in the first half after Nobles' goal, with Damir Beganovic missed just wide to the left on a rising shot from the box and Nae Reh just off target after getting a pinpoint cross from Eldin Delic.
"It's chemistry right now, working on combination play with our mids and our forwards to get the ball into the attacking third and take advantage of those chances," Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said. "So once we start doing that, I think we'll start capitalizing on our chances."
The Dragons kept up the pressure in the second half, forcing Spartans goalkeeper Aiden Peerce into seven saves.
"We're not the best we are yet and we've got to keep working and get more in shape," Peerce said. "So then whenever we get the momentum, we can keep it and keep putting goals in the back of the net."
Warren Central's Nae Reh produced two more dangerous chances in the second half, the last coming with about seven minutes left when he sent a blast to the left side that Peerce managed to deflect for a diving save.
The heat on Peerce and the Spartans' defense might have been worse if South Warren hadn't kept pushing forward when the opportunity was there.
"With the kind of players they have, Central's going to attack the entire time and they're going to keep possession a lot," South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. "We knew going in that they're going to keep attacking at us. They scored a goal against Greenwood real late, so we knew if we just tried to bunker down that was not going to do well for us. So we wanted to keep attacking, keep countering, keep providing as many options to get forward as we can."
In a little less than a month, South Warren -- the defending Region 4 champions -- will face off again against the reigning District 14 champion Dragons.
"It's new -- the intensity of a game like this is something that a lot of them really haven't been in," Ray said. "But I think they handled it well, settled down, moved the ball. I thought we did pretty well moving the ball. I wanted guys to get back and work defensively and they did that.
"A bad bounce and a little mistake on our part caused the goal, but it was a pretty even game all the way through."
The Spartans return to action Thursday at District 14 foe Warren East, while the Dragons next play at McCracken County on Saturday.