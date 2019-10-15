The South Warren boys' soccer team will get another shot at Warren Central after falling to the Dragons in the District 14 championship.
The Spartans beat Logan County 11-1 on Tuesday in the Region 4 Tournament semifinals at Bowling Green Junior High to advance to Thursday's final.
"We knew that we had to set the tempo and we had to play quickly, just like we did (Monday), and our starters did a really good job of coming out and setting that tempo the first 20 minutes, getting some goals and getting them back on their heels," South Warren coach Tom Alexander said.
South Warren's postseason loss to Warren Central came after beating the Dragons twice -- 1-0 and 3-2 -- in the regular season. The Spartans handled Glasgow 10-0 in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Monday before another shortened game Tuesday.
For South Warren, it'll be the sixth time playing in the region final. The Spartans were region champions last year and in 2016.
"We talk about our culture every year and that we have three goals every season," Alexander said. "Our first goal is to get out of the district, the second goal is to win the region and the third goal, from there, is to make a run at state. That is the expectation every year.
"That's the culture we set and the guys put in a lot of work and they're the reason we're able to do this and they know what the expectations are and they come in and they know, if they don't meet those expectations -- they're harder on themselves than I'm hard on them," Alexander added. "Those are the expectations and we're excited to get another chance at a region championship. We're definitely excited to get another chance at Warren Central. We definitely didn't like the way we played the last game against them, so it should be a good game."
In both games this week, Kiram Mujic has helped lead the Spartans offensively. He has recorded hat tricks in both, including starting the scoring in the first minute against the Cougars by beating goalkeeper Parker Bray, who had 13 saves, one-on-one.
"We have a very important match against Central on Thursday and we just had to set the tempo high once again and just finish them out," Mujic said.
"That's my role -- to score -- and as long as I score for the team and we win, that's all that matters."
Eldin Velic, who had four goals against the Scotties, scored twice to give South Warren a 3-0 lead just over eight minutes into Tuesday's game with Logan County.
Noah Haas became the sixth Spartan to score in the tournament when he put a breakaway shot into the lower right corner past a charging Bray, making it 4-0 with 28:07 to play in the half. Mujic scored his second goal just over a minute later by dribbling along the endline and putting a shot near-post and in.
Logan County held South Warren scoreless for the rest of the half and got a goal back from Dalton Taylor with 1:09 on the clock to make it 5-1 heading into the break. The Cougars' offside trap was the main cause of the Spartans' offense slowing.
"Their pace was phenomenal, man. Tom's got a great organization over there," Logan County coach Charles McCollum said. "I just tried to tell our kids to stay disciplined, stay in front of the ball. I think our offside trap was a great success. It kind of caught them off guard, so that was a big key. That kind of slowed them for a little while."
South Warren found a rhythm again early in the second half with Anthony Cano receiving a long pass, taking one touch around Bray and finishing to make it 6-1. Mujic capped off his second-straight night with a hat trick by taking a touch to his left around Bray in another one-on-one situation before finishing with his left foot.
Jaxon Hope added the next two goals for the Spartans. The first came with 26:20 remaining when he received a pass from Mujic and had a wide-open shot and his second came by placing a low shot past Bray's charge with 14 minutes left.
Luie Kogetsu one-timed a cross into the net from point-blank range with 12:30 to play, before Cano ended the game 40 seconds later with his second goal of the night.
South Warren improves to 19-3-2 and will face Warren Central in Thursday's Region 4 Tournament championship game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Logan County's season comes to a close at 10-11-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.